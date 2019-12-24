Internationally beloved duo Wye Oak bookended 2019 by releasing the songs “Evergreen” and “Fortune” in February and November, respectively. They also collaborated with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus on both a commission for the Ecstatic Music Festival and composer William Brittelle’s “Spiritual America" during the spring. Members Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, who relocated to North Carolina after many years in Baltimore, otherwise spent last year focused on side projects. Wasner spent much of the year on tour and recording with Bon Iver and Sylvan Esso while Stack put out “Release the Dogs,” his first solo album as Joyero. He toured for both that project and in Lambchop (“A.k.a. my favorite band, and one of the most legendary bands in the world," Wasner said).