Baltimore Museum of Art exhibit argues that female artists in the Renaissance were equals to Raphael and Michelangelo

"Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe, 1400-1800" is at the Baltimore Museum of Art through Jan. 7. (Baltimore Museum of Art)

The British artist Sarah Biffin was born in 1784 without hands or feet.

Fiercely independent, she wouldn’t allow her parents to carry her into church but instead rolled down the aisle to the family pew. She was so determined not to be held back by her physical disability that she became a skilled seamstress, knotting thread with her tongue.

And so strong was Biffin’s artistic drive that she toured country fairs in her native England as part of a sideshow, where she was paid to sketch portraits of festival visitors while holding a paintbrush in her mouth.

A self-portrait of Biffin is part of a landmark new exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art running through Jan. 7 that focuses on female artists in Europe between 1400 and 1800.

Biffin’s painting is full of details rendered with pinpoint precision, from the blue feather in her cap that swoops down to just above the artist’s shoulder to the links of a chain around her neck. A paintbrush is pinned to the lapel of her ermine cloak in the portrait, within easy reach of her lips.

“Sarah Biffin was incredibly talented,” said Andaleeb Badiee Banta, the museum’s curator of prints, drawings and photographs, who co-curated the exhibit with Alexa Greist of the Art Gallery of Toronto, where the show will travel after it leaves Baltimore.

“She leaned into her identity as a disabled person and used it to promote her art. She signed her works, ‘Miss Biffin, painted by herself without hands.’ "

“Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe: 1400 to 1800″ is a show bursting with big personalities. It’s tempting to imagine the dozen galleries filled with the murmur of opinionated, passionate artists’ voices — voices that, until now, have mostly gone unheard.

The exhibit also has the potential to change the way Renaissance art is taught to your kids in school.

Artist: Luisa Roldán (Spanish, 1652 - 1706) The Education of the Virgin 1680s Polychrome paint and wood Overall: 29 15/16 × 24 13/16 (Baltimore Museum Of Art)

“Making Her Mark” is not the first exhibit dedicated exclusively to the female contemporaries of Michelangelo, Raphael and da Vinci; a pioneering show in Los Angeles in 1976 focused on female painters from 1550 to 1950.

But Banta said “Making Her Mark” breaks new ground by considering the full breadth of female artistic achievement, including sculpture, textiles, metal work and ceramics. Since the exhibit opened last month, the museum staff has fielded dozens of inquiries from educators.

“Large-scale painting and sculpture are historically what men have determined are important,” Banta said. “Female artists were categorically excluded from the training and educational opportunities men had. I knew that if we wanted to find the women, we would have to look elsewhere.”

The time period chosen for this exhibit is an in-your-face challenge to the 16th century Italian art historian Giorgio Vasari.

Vasari’s “The Lives of the Most Excellent Painters, Sculptors, and Architects” established the Western canon of art history when it was published in 1550 — the canon that still determines how artists are valued today. Vasari wrote biographies of 159 artists dating back to about 1400: 155 men and four women.

Four.

When planning began for “Making Her Mark,” Banta said she “was struggling with the story that everyone has been told in art history classes in graduate programs, the story that women artists before 1800 were rare and not very good.

“My co-curator and I had a conversation early on where we wondered, ‘What if we can’t find enough works by women to support a major show?’

“We couldn’t have been more wrong.”

They ultimately unearthed 1,100 artworks before winnowing the list to the 235 in the show.

Artist: Clara Peeters (Flemish, c. 1587 - after 1636) A Still Life of Lilies, Roses, Iris, Pansies, Columbine, Love-in-a-Mist, Larkspur and Other Flowers in a Glass Vase on a Table Top, Flanked by a Rose and a Carnation (Baltimore Museum of Art)

The biggest “get” likely is the massive oil painting, “Judith and her Maidservant with the Head of Holofernes” by the 17th-century artist Artemisia Gentileschi, on loan from the Detroit Institute of Arts. The painting is a scene from the Old Testament story in which Judith, a beautiful widow, slays the Assyrian general who is about to destroy her city.

The painting was created several years after Gentileschi was raped at age 17 by Agostino Tassi, a friend of her father’s. A female friend in the home ignored the girl’s screams for help. The attack was followed by a seven-month trial during which the teenager was tortured with thumbscrews for the purposes of verifying her testimony.

Tassi eventually was convicted of raping a virgin and was banished from Rome. But because he had close ties to Pope Paul V, the sentence never was enforced.

In Gentileschi’s painting, Judith is a strong and muscular woman, fully capable of executing her plan for vengeance. The expression on her face is grim, and she hefts the heavy metal sword with ease.

“There are actual drops of blood sliding down the blade,” Banta said.

Other highlights of the show include a 9-foot tapestry created by a woman-run workshop in 17th-century France, and an exquisite wooden cabinet on a stand.

Maker: Mary Anne Harvey Bonnell (English, 1763-1853) Paper Filigree Cabinet on Stand with Hairwork and Watercolor Panels (Baltimore Museum Of Art)

Two sisters-in-law, Sophia and Mary Anne Bonnell, covered the cabinet with thousands of tiny pieces of rolled paper. The technique, known as “paper quilling,” mimics the effect of inlaid wood but at a fraction of the cost. The cabinet also contains two oval rondels showing a nature scene that the sisters-in-law wove from hair.

“To me, it’s a physical manifestation of the relationship these two women had,” Banta said. “They would sit and work together, like in a quilting bee.”

The exhibit also includes a section on nature, including several extraordinary engravings and illustrations of mollusks for a book by the 17th-century British naturalist Martin Lister.

“He was too cheap to hire a professional engraver, so he had his daughters Susanna and Anna trained in engraving and they provided more than a thousand illustrations for the book,” Banta said of the sisters, who were just 14 and 15 years old when the book was published. Their renderings of the mollusks were so precise that we actually can find the exact specimen that they studied in the collection of London’s Natural History Museum.”

Equally fascinating is the portrait of George Washington executed in wax and attributed to Patience Lovell Wright, whose talent as an artist may have been exceeded by her promotional flair.

“During studio sessions, when people came to have their portraits done, she would warm the wax between her thighs to keep it pliable,” Banta said. “Then she would work the wax underneath her skirts and ‘birth out’ the figure she had created.”

Artist: Sarah Stone (British, c. 1760 - 1844) A Blue and Yellow Macaw Watercolor, opaque watercolor, glazes, black ink on paper (Baltimore Museum of Art)

The American-born Wright, who was living abroad during the Revolutionary War, enjoyed shocking staid British sensibilities. And she was a rebel in more ways than one.

“She would write sensitive information she had overheard about the British army onto little scraps of paper and insert them into her wax sculptures,” Banta said. “She sent her sculptures to a contact in Philadelphia who passed on her messages to the Continental Army.”

Like Wright, the 17th-century Dutch artist Judith Leyster also pushed back against the societal conventions that bound her.

Though Leyster was well-known during her brief career, she faded from view after she married in 1636 — even if her paintings did not.

After she died, 35 of her works were falsely attributed to male artists. It wasn’t until 1893 that a scholar found a watermark on seven paintings that proved they were hers, and began to resurrect Leyster’s reputation.

In her self-portrait, she is decked out in ridiculous clothes — a neck ruff that extends nearly to the canvas, dainty lace cuffs that were practically begging to be splattered with paint.

”She would never have painted in those clothes,” Banta said.

But Leyster was staking a claim to her role in Vasari’s canon.

Artist: Judith Leyster (Dutch, 1609 - 1660) Self-Portrait c. 1630 Oil on canvas (Baltimore Museum Of Art)

”There is a long tradition of artists making self-portraits while decked out in finery,” Banta said. “Rembrandt did it. Van Dyck did it. So did Titian.”

In her portrait, Leyster leans back, one arm thrown casually over the back of a chair. Amusement flits across her face. She is clearly enjoying herself.

And is that — yes, it is — a smirk crossing her mouth?

It’s taken nearly 400 years, but Judith Leyster is finally getting the last laugh.

“Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe, 1400-1800″ runs through Jan. 7 at the Baltimore Museum of Art, at N. Charles and 31st Streets. Tickets cost $5-$15. For details, call 443-573-1700 or visit artbma.org.