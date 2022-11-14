Baltimore Gift Guide 2022

For those shoppers who want an in-person experience, Maryland stores offer plenty of inspired options for the pickiest recipients.

FOR THE FASHIONABLE PEOPLE

Colorful, peony scarf

A pop of color is always festive and this vibrant scarf will go with any outfit. Peony luxe scarf by Powder, $78. Available at Amaryllis in the Shops at Kenilworth. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.

Ghanaian bead necklace

Necklace by Glass Adornments, made with beads sourced from Ghana, $100. Cahoots Brothers, 300 W. 28th Street, Remington. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Cahoots Brothers, 300 W. 28th St., Remington.

Shine on bag

Premium woven terylene purse from Haute Shore, $105. Amaryllis in the Shops at Kenilworth. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.

Winter gloves

Wool-blended gloves with lamb skin trim by Santacana Madrid, $40 each pair at Matava Shoes. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Matava Shoes, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Glam tree ornament

Holiday gift guide items from Laissez Faire & Company in Cockeysville. Cody Foster fake eyelashes ornament, $23.95. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Conversation starter socks

Topical socks made of cotton/nylon/polyster blend by Maggie Stern Stitches, $18 each. Matava Shoes. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Matava Shoes, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Bead bracelets

Bracelets from Glass Adornments made with beads sourced from Ghana, $40 each. Cahoots Brothers, 300 W. 28th Street, Remington. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Cahoots Brothers, 300 W. 28th St., Remington.

Leather wallet

This bright wallet is so pretty you may not want to keep it hidden in your purse. iLi NY leather wallet, $85. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.

Cuff it

Cuff bracelet coated in 14K gold, $98. Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna Street, Fells Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna St., Fells Point.

FOR SELF-CARE SEEKERS

Bay Leaf & Lime Balm

Locally made Beard Balm, $12.99 at Mount Royal Soap Company, 2740 Huntingdon Avenue, Remington. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Mount Royal Soap Company, 2740 Huntingdon Ave., Remington.

Soothing sage

Onno sphere sage candle, $340, at Becket Hitch. The black ribbed glass, made in Belgium, is mouth-blown. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Bubble retreat

Locally made lavender bubble bath, $12.99. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Mount Royal Soap Company, 2740 Huntingdon Ave., Remington.

Spa time

Create a spa getaway with these bath gifts. From left, Honey Heel Glaze by FHF, $32; Sea Foam Enriching Bath Soak by Baudelaire Apothecary, $35; and Bourbon Bubbler, liquor-infused body polish, by FHF, $38. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

FOR THE KIDS

Santa puzzle

Vintage style Santa Claus puzzle, $18 at Su Casa, 901 S. Bond Street, Fells Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Su Casa, 901 S. Bond Street, Fells Point.

Sweet dress

Candy cane holiday dress in sizes from Baby to 7-8, by Mila & Rose, $34. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Bling out loud

Bling Edition Bluetooth microphone and LED light-up speakers by Trendtech Brands, $56, at Wee Chic. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Knit turban for tots

Red fortune teller turban for a baby, $9.50 at Soigné Luxury Accessories, 1643 Thames Street, Fells Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Soigné Luxury Accessories, 1643 Thames St., Fells Point.

Shiny headphones

For the tween who needs to look stylish while listening to a Taylor Swift album, try these headphones with bluetooth by Trendtech Brands, $46. Wee Chic. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Tooth fairy mouse

Mouse from Dream & Tooth Fairy by Mailey, made in Denmark, $36. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Wooden toy train

Firefighters magnetized wooden train set by Janod, $24. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

The glow up

Glow-in-the-dark planets by The Original Glow Stars Company, $24. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

FOR HOMEBODIES

African violet plant

African violet in Kokedama, Japanese moss ball, $55. B. Willow, 220 W. 27th Street, Remington. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

B.Willow, 220 W. 27th St. Remington.

Appetizer set

Get in the holiday spirit with this reindeer appetizer set, $32. Laissez Faire & Company in Cockeysville. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Vintage vinyl

Vintage Marvin Gaye What's Going On album, $50. Supremo Records, 1709 Aliceanna Street, Fells Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Supremo Records, 1709 Aliceanna St. Fells Point.

Bread board

Have your carbs in style with this Acacia resin bread board, $80. Laissez Faire & Company in Cockeysville. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Gold-rimmed merry pitcher

The perfect vessel for mulled wine. Mudpie gold-trimmed Merry ceramic pitcher, $55. Laissez Faire & Company in Cockeysville. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Retro tree

This retro decoration may make you nostalgic for grandma’s house. Vintage style 8-inch lighted ceramic tree, $32.50. Laissez Faire & Company, Cockeysville. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Sips of artistry

Ceramic teacup from local artist Alex Bell, $40. Cahoots Brothers, 300 W. 28th Street, Remington. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Cahoots Brothers, 300 W. 28th St., Remington.

Light for all

Rechargeable, waterproof and dimmable Poldina Pro Mini Table Lamp, designed by Zafferano SRL, $169. It's available in six colors and two sizes. Becket Hitch. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

FOR BEJEWELED FANS

Shimmering purse

Hand-beaded purse by DC designer Nikki Hendricks, $225. Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna Street, Fells Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna St., Fells Point.

Glossy circles

This sterling silver and abalone necklace, $585, would look great on a New Year's Eve party outfit. Amaryllis in the Shops at Kenilworth. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.

Sequined hiking boots

Get out into nature in style. Sequin-studded leather hiker-style boot by Lolacruz, $359. Matava Shoes. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Matava Shoes, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Pearl headband

Elevate your style with this pearl and velvet headband, $42. Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna Street, Fells Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna St., Fells Point.

Diamond pendant

Large diamond rays pendant necklace by Adina Reyter, $1,498, at Becket Hitch. The 14K necklace has handset pavé diamonds surrounding a single bezel diamond. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Pearl and silver necklace

Silver plated and freshwater pearl Elsa necklace would look great with almost anything, $145. Amaryllis in the Shops at Kenilworth. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.

FOR THE HOBBYIST

Golf mug and socks

For the person who spends their weekend mornings on the links, a golfer mug with socks, $26.50. Laissez Faire & Company in Cockeysville. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Baltimore-themed cards

Local greeting cards made by, from left, Maggie Moore Studio, Tiny Dog Press, and One Pony Paper, $5.50 each. The Paper Herald. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The Paper Herald, 702 St. Paul St., Baltimore.

Fishing ornament

The perfect ornament for the outdoorsy person on your gift list. Fly fisherman vest, $22.95. Laissez Faire & Company in Cockeysville. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Stylish journals

Baltimore neighborhoods lined journal book made locally by Cool Water Publishing House, $7.95, and a geometric colorful lined notebook by Weew, $15.50. The Paper Herald. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The Paper Herald, 702 St. Paul St., Baltimore.

Fountain pen

Chic fountain pens from Germany in ‘60s Swing Green and ‘50s Rock Blue, $70 each. The Paper Herald. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The Paper Herald, 702 St. Paul St., Baltimore.

Local artists’ album

Record album from local artists The Casual Dots, $25. Supremo Records, 1709 Aliceanna Street, Fells Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Supremo Records, 1709 Aliceanna St. Fells Point.