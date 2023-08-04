Baltimore author Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson just picked up her second Baker Artist Award — and $40,000

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

All writers are chameleons of one sort or another, blending into the background to better observe the world and people around them.

But Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson, the Baltimore author who recently picked up her second Baker Artist Award, is more adept at shape-shifting than most.

The 50-year-old is the rare writer who is equally proficient at journalism, fiction and memoir-writing. Because these three disciplines require vastly different — some might say contradictory — skill sets, people who put words to paper for a living tend to choose one form to specialize in.

But Dickinson loves them all equally.

“Some questions are better answered in fiction,” she said, “and some are better answered through a straight-up magazine profile. The story tells me where it needs to go.”

Her nonfiction has included magazine pieces ranging from the mass pillaging of Native American graves to the theft of the ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 movie, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Her memoir about her grandmother’s suicide was recognized by the Best American Essays of 2016, and her fiction has been published in such prestigious literary magazines as McSweeney’s and The Southern Review.

Recently, Dickinson became the first author to capture the most coveted of the six 2023 Baker Artist Awards given annually. She won The Mary Sawyers Imboden Prize, which carries a $40,000 award — the largest cash amount given to an artist in the Baltimore region. Six years earlier, Dickinson picked up the Baker’s Literary Arts Award for 2017, which was accompanied by a $10,000 grant.

In addition to Dickinson, five area artists were selected earlier this summer by the Baker Awards judges to receive $10,000 grants: Abdu Ali (music); Oletha DeVane (interdisciplinary arts); Colette Krogol (performance); Margaret Rorison (film and video) and Jordan Tierney (visual arts).

“What is extraordinary about the Baker Artist Awards is that the money is unrestricted,” said Dickinson, who lives in Roland Park with her husband and 12-year-old daughter.

“The money is yours to do with what you want. You can use it to pay a babysitter to watch your kid while you work on your book. That’s such a rarity these days.”

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: First things first — how will you use your prize winnings?

A: I have a manuscript in progress for [the publishing company] Simon and Schuster that’s due in the spring and that will come out in 2025. This money gives me the freedom to work on this project that is so deeply meaningful to me without having to take as many freelance writing and editing assignments to pay the bills.

Writing takes a lot of mental energy, and when that gets divided between a thousand different projects, it takes a toll. This award gives me the gift of time, and that is huge.

Q: What is your book about?

A: The tentative title is “Unhemmed.” It is about the mid-century fashion designer Claire McCardell, who grew up in Frederick. She is effectively the inventor of American fashion as we know it today. She was one of the most famous fashion designers in the world when she was alive, and she was on the covers of “Time” and “Life” magazines.

But except for a couple of small monographs, not much has been written about her. It’s this hidden history.

Claire McCardell began designing in the 1930s and 1940s at a time when America was still copying fashion from Paris. She created a casual but elegant American style of dress.

She is credited with creating American sportswear and popularizing ballet flats as street wear. She put large pockets in her dresses. She got away from the male-dominated gaze of Paris designers and asked what it means for women to dress for themselves.

Q: How did you start writing?

A: I grew up in a very rural part of Virginia. I was the kid that would go for a walk in the woods and take a notebook with me. Even as a little kid, writing has always been the way I’ve made sense of the world. I grew up in a family that had secrets. I knew I wasn’t getting the whole story, and I wanted to air out what was going on underneath the surface.

Q: What kind of secrets?

A: in 1965, my maternal grandmother committed suicide at age 48. As with any family secret, it became the elephant in the room. It wasn’t until after my father died that I discovered a suitcase filled with letters and memorabilia that provided clues to her story.

But as I attempted to uncover the truth about her, I was grappling with the grief of losing my father. I wasn’t ready yet to deal with my family history head-on.

So I started writing about other objects, including the Archimedes Palimpsest at the Walters Art Museum.

[A palimpsest is re-used writing paper, papyrus or parchment. The original text gets erased and then written over to create a new document.]

Q: In your essay, “On Nostalgia,” you weave together the story of the Archimedes Palimpsest with the neuroscience of nostalgia and your family history. How did you settle on that structure?

A: Often my essays are braided narratives. I’m very interested in the ways we don’t have the ability to name or contain what is happening to us, so we embed these experiences in objects. Writing about the Archimedes Palimpsest became a metaphor for me about scraping away the past.

I’m the person who wants to see the writing beneath the writing and find the story underneath the story.

Q: Can you say more about how your topic dictates whether you write it as fiction, a memoir or essay?

A: When I write non-fiction, the perspective is learning from other people. I’m a conduit. I always over-interview and over-research, spending the time to get to know people and to hear myriad stories.

Memoir is about interrogating your own obsessions with the world. And fiction is about interrogating emotions and trying to understand character. I go where the emotion takes me.

Q: Is there a common theme that unites your fiction, memoir and essays?

A: Maybe a desire to understand what home means to people. As a kid, we had a very tight nuclear family, but our tap roots didn’t run very deep.

My stories ask: Who are our people? Where do we belong? What does it mean to be at home in the world, literally and psychologically?