Baltimore Backstage: Farewell to Rep Stage, BMA exhibit goes national, and Howard student performs at Carnegie Hall

Some of the Baltimore Museum of Art security guards who curated “Guarding the Art,” an exhibition of art selected by 17 of the guards from the museum’s collection, gather for a group portrait during the press preview. From left, they are Elise Tensley, Chris Koo, Bret Click, Ricardo Castro, Joan Smith, Kellen Johnson, Traci Archable, and Michael Jones. The exhibition, in two galleries, ran from March 27 to July 10, 2022. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

For all its holiday cheer, December always comes with a blast of cold air — and this year, unfortunately, is no exception.

While there is plenty of news from the local arts community this week to warm the spirit — from a Howard County eighth grader who recently performed his own composition at Carnegie Hall to an innovative program by the Baltimore Museum of Art — local theater lovers are mourning the planned demise of an anchor institution.

Advertisement

Pulling the plug

Michael Feldsher (left) portrays Hamlet and Michael Stebbins is Martin Luther in Rep Stage's production at Howard Community College of the play by David Davalos. (Stan Barouh // Special to the Baltimore Sun)

Howard Community College recently announced that it will shut down Rep Stage, its award-winning professional theater this spring at the conclusion of its 29th season.

“The college operates on a lean budget, and we must prioritize programs and services that directly serve students,” Grace Anastasiadis, a spokeswoman for the college wrote in an email to The Sun. “After much deliberation, Howard Community College made the decision to close Rep Stage.”

Advertisement

Rep Stage has two full-time employees whose contracts expire June 30. Anastasiadis said they can apply for other job openings at the college.

The theater’s shuttering is a big loss for local residents, who after May will have to travel to Baltimore or Washington to view big budget productions employing career actors. While Howard County has much-loved community-based playhouses such as Toby’s Dinner Theatre, Rep Stage is the county’s only fully professional theater.

Joseph Ritsch has consistently mounted skillfully acted, thought-provoking plays in the nearly 10 years that he has been Rep Stage’s producing artistic director; the theater has been nominated for 51 Helen Hayes Awards (the Washington area’s version of the Tony Awards) since its founding, and has won seven.

Ritsch declined to comment for this article.

Anastasiadis estimated that disbanding the theater will save the college more than $300,000 annually in salaries and production costs, or less than 1% of the institution’s $40.3 million budget for this fiscal year, which represents a 7.6% increase over the college’s 2021-22 budget.

That money is going for other things, she said, from keeping student tuitions affordable (there was no tuition increase this year) to providing overdue raises for faculty and staff to beefing up the college’s technological infrastructure.

As worthy as these goals are, what seems in danger of getting lost is the kind of character building that the arts provide. Theater asks difficult questions. It explores painful moral choices. It exposes audience members to at times radically different points of view. It teaches empathy.

Isn’t that what a college education is supposed to be about?

Advertisement

Encore, encore!

Most musicians practice for decades before receiving a coveted invitation to perform at Carnegie Hall.

But Aditya Bhandari recently took the stage for the third time at New York’s musical mecca — and he’s just 13.

The eighth-grade student at Folly Quarter Middle School performed his own composition on the piano on Nov. 20 at the institution’s Weill Recital Hall as part of a youth competition sponsored by the Brooklyn Music Teachers Guild.

He called his one minute, 45-second piece “California Meandor” and said it was inspired by the winding roads around the city of Half Moon Bay, where his family vacationed over the summer.

Aditya Bhandari, 13, of Glenwood, stands in front of Carnegie Hall following his performance on Nov. 20 of his own composition. (Tarneeja Makol/handout)

“At dusk and sunset, it’s so foggy you can barely see the road,” he said.

Adi, as he is known to his family and friends, has been playing the piano since he was 5. He made his Carnegie Hall debut at age 8 on that instrument as part of another competition sponsored by the music guild, and made a return visit one year later, in 2019.

Advertisement

But he didn’t begin composing until he found himself mostly confined to his home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had insane amounts of time,” Adi said. “Sometimes when I’m practicing the piano and I get a little bit bored, I drift off into my own creative thinking. I realized that some of the things I was playing out of boredom sounded pretty good, so I began writing them down.”

He enjoyed everything about his trip to Carnegie Hall: the excitement of a jaunt to the Big Apple, meeting his fellow contestants, and having his photo taken with the Ukranian-American composer and pianist Alexander Peskanov, one of his music world heroes.

Perhaps most of all, he’ll never forget what it was like to rest his fingers on Weill Hall’s Steinway, the classical music world equivalent of a muscle car.

“That piano was just huge,” he said. “But it was surprisingly easy to play. The soft notes were soft, but they weren’t muffled and there was no echo. It’s just really flawless.”

‘Guarding the Art,’ redux

The Baltimore Museum of Art’s innovative “Guarding the Art” exhibit, in which security guards were hired as guest curators to mount a show of their favorite artworks, made a nationwide splash when it debuted last March.

Advertisement

Media outlets from The New York Times to CNN clambered over one another to interview such creative personalities as guards Kellen Johnson, an aspiring opera singer who chose paintings that remind him of music, and Michael Jones, who felt so protective of his favorite work of art — a 1925 door knocker shaped like the head of Medusa — that he designed a special case to prevent it from being accidentally damaged by visitors.

Now, the museum has launched a program to help other museums around the country mount their own versions of “Guarding the Art.”

Baltimore Museum of Art security guard Jess Bither stands by one of two works she selected for “Guarding the Art,” a 1984 cast bronze sculpture by Louis Bourgeois titled “Spring,” created in 1948-1949. Bither is now being tapped to help other museums launch their own exhibits by security guards. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

There will be a guidebook written by one current (Jess Bither) and one former (Alex Dicken) security guard, and the BMA will designate a program manager to work with the museums.

First up: the Phoenix Art Museum, which will open its show in 2024, thanks in part to a grant from PNC Bank and the Pearlstone Family Fund.

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. >

“It was always part of my vision to inspire other museums around the country to bring ‘Guarding the Art’ to their institutions,” Amy Elias, the BMA trustee who had the idea for the exhibit, said in a news release.

Kudos to a colleague

Finally, we’d like to offer a belated congratulations to Sun columnist Dan Rodricks, whose debut play “Baltimore, You Have No Idea” sold out all three of its performances at the Baltimore Museum of Art last weekend.

Advertisement

A cast of seven (including the playwright) brought to life stories from Rodricks’ four decades as a journalist, from the woman who married into a Baltimore crime family to the former drug dealer trying to build a new life after prison.

Rodricks wrote in an email that the positive response his debut drama received had exceeded his expectations.

“We were pleasantly surprised when all three performances sold out so early,” he wrote. “We had no idea!”

But if like me you are kicking yourself that you somehow missed the show, don’t despair. You might get a second chance.

Rodricks wrote that he and the director and cast are discussing bringing the show back for a longer run — possibly as early as next year.