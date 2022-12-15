Baltimore Backstage: A sublimely silly stage show, a generous gift and a new arts leader are among year’s final acts

It’s hard to believe that this old year is finally winding to a close.

Despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, most of Baltimore’s arts groups have defied daunting odds and are exiting 2022 with the lights still on as audience members cautiously return to their previous favorite pastimes.

And if that is a reason for arts lovers to smile, below we highlight a few more, including a philanthropic couple stepping up once again to use the arts to help local kids and a new arts leader just arrived in town with innovative ideas about mounting live performances to highlight civic quandaries.

But first up: Everyman Theatre is staging a show through Jan. 8 that delivers a much-needed and increasingly rare commodity — two solid hours of laughter.

A madcap murder on the moors

Drew Kopas and Bruce Randolph Nelson in 'Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery' running through Jan. 8 at Everyman Theatre. (Teresa Castracane Photography)

Five actors portraying more than 40 characters; 69 rapid-fire costume changes, plus another 60 that are comparatively leisurely; 130 costumes, 40 wigs, four backstage dressers and more than a thousand — yes, you read that right — light, sound and scenery cues.

All that, plus a gag-laden script make “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” an over-the-top delight.

The play purportedly dramatizes “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” arguably the most well-known of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s crime novels featuring the fictitious detective Sherlock Holmes.

And “Baskerville” stays pretty faithful to Doyle’s story. But at their core, all of Ludwig’s dozen comedies are about the theater. The Washington, D.C.-based playwright is in love with everything about that world: its artifice and illusions, its inherent ridiculousness, its perils and unpredictability.

All that pretense takes center stage in “Baskerville.” In one scene, actor Drew Kopas is given the seemingly impossible task of portraying two different characters at the same time: Sir Henry Baskerville, the Texas-born heir to a fortune, and the dogged Detective Inspector Lestrade.

Two wooden poles as tall as an adult man are placed several feet apart onstage. Sir Henry’s Stetson rests on one, Lestrade’s bobby’s helmet tops the other, and Kopas races frantically between the two as he acts out both parts of a conversation.

In another scene, actress Megan Anderson, dressed as a young boy, delivers a line that indicates another character she portrays is about to enter the stage. The actress bolts lickety-split for the wings to make the necessary costume switch, and the audience chuckles knowingly.

“I ought to sell tickets [for] backstage,” Vincent Lancisi, Everyman Theatre’s founder and artistic director, said during the intermission.

But none of these shenanigans would work without a quick-witted, sure-footed cast. Actor Bruce Nelson, who plays roles ranging from a murderous psychopath to a Castilian desk clerk, is justly acclaimed as one of the region’s finest comic actors. But the big surprise of this production is Anderson, who is known to regional audiences for delivering sensitive, nuanced performances in serious dramatic roles. Who knew she was also so boffo at buffoonery?

Each character she depicts — from a humorless Swedish housekeeper to a besotted maid or bawling baby — is a small jewel, finely etched and polished until it glows.

By allowing the audience to peek behind the proscenium curtain, Ludwig enlists us as collaborators. We’re no longer just observers; we have our own role to play. It’s similar to that scene in “Peter Pan” where the audience applauds vigorously to save the fairy Tinkerbell’s life.

The magic works only because we want it to.

Department of generosity

Mark and Patricia Joseph pose at their home. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Museum of Art is expected to announce this week that it has been promised $2.5 million from philanthropists Mark and Patricia Joseph to renovate the institution’s education center.

When it reopens next fall, the Joseph Educational Center will use technology to create immersive experiences for young visitors and the occasional playful parent. A news release says that renovations will include construction of a new interactive gallery, which will expand the 5,000-square-foot center by 625 square feet. Everything in this gallery will be interactive and hands-on, including three works by contemporary artists.

In addition, the renovation will feature a new dry-media classroom that will provide more space for drawing, a wet-making studio where visitors can paint, print and sculpt, and a redesigned entrance for school groups.

This new gift enhances the couple’s original $3 million gift in 2015 to found the Joseph Center.

“We want kids to be able to touch what is in front of them, think critically through making art and engage in the space with all their senses,” Patricia Joseph, a former longtime museum trustee, said in BMA Today, the museum’s members magazine.

The Josephs have been donating money to city institutions for decades, going back to at least 1979, when they were instrumental in founding the Baltimore School for the Arts. They have continued to contribute generously to the high school, including a $3 million gift in 2016 to launch a film program.

The couple also has made substantial gifts to Living Classrooms, Teach for America and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, where they established a fund that pays the expenses of transporting Baltimore’s poorest children to classical concerts.

“A lot of people think our philanthropy is in support of the arts,” Mark Joseph said. “But what we’re really interested in is creating opportunities for kids.”

The center will close for renovation in mid-January.

Welcome to Baltimore, hon

Adam Frank is the new managing director of Baltimore Center Stage. (Dimitri Maisuradze)

Adam Frank, who began his new job Tuesday as managing director of Baltimore Center Stage, is about to have his first encounters with Old Bay, Formstone and the Baltimore version of the miracle on 34th Street.

Frank, 36, will run Maryland’s official state theater alongside artistic director Stephanie Ybarra. He will fill the void left by his predecessor, Michael Ross, who retired in June, 2021 after two stints with the theater totaling nearly a dozen years.

Frank comes to Baltimore after serving as managing director since 2018 of Waterwell, a New York theater troupe that mounts shows that promote civic engagement.

For example, in 2019, Waterwell produced “The Courtroom” which was based on verbatim court transcripts of one woman’s deportation hearing. The show was put together with the help of immigration attorneys, was performed in courtrooms statewide, and was selected by a New York Times critic as one of the best plays of that year.

Frank can’t say now if he’ll attempt a similar site-specific performance in Baltimore, but it seems likely.

“I feel very strongly about the connection between theater making and civic service,” Frank said, “I love making shows in spaces that aren’t often used for performances. It’s exciting for the artist and exciting for the audience.”

As artistic director, Ybarra is responsible for selecting shows and for the company’s overall vision on and offstage. As managing director, Frank will oversee the business side of the troupe, from the box office to fundraising.

At least, that’s the traditional division of labor. In reality, Frank will likely have a say in aesthetic considerations and Ybarra will have a hand in managing the theater’s daily operations.

“It was very common for prior generations of theater leaders to keep those roles separate,” Frank said. “Younger leaders tend to work together more collaboratively.”

Frank, who was born in Los Angeles, earned dual masters’ degrees in theater management and business administration from Yale University in 2018.

“Adam is a brilliant choice,” Ybarra said in a news release. “His experience in supporting new work and community-engaged programming is matched only by his incredible vision for what a theater can be. I’m feeling like the luckiest artistic director to get to work in partnership with him.”