AVAM board ousts new director Jenenne Whitfield; founder Rebecca Hoffberger to return temporarily

The American Visionary Art Museum announced Thursday that it has dismissed Director Jenenne Whitfield barely a year into her tenure as the second leader of Baltimore’s beloved museum of outsider art.

AVAM founder Rebecca Albin Hoffberger will return temporarily as the museum’s artistic director while the board of directors conducts an international search for her replacement, according to a museum news release.

“After an extensive review of issues essential to the strategic growth of AVAM, the Board of Directors decided to part ways with Jenenne Whitfield as director,” Christopher Goelet, chairman of AVAM’s board of directors, wrote in the release.

“While deeply unfortunate, the board nonetheless appreciates Ms. Whitfield’s contributions over the past year and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

Whitfield did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Before taking the job at AVAM, she was a co-founder, president and CEO of Detroit’s acclaimed Heidelberg Project.

While Hoffberger will return as artistic director, responsibility for running the day-to-day operations of AVAM will be split between two staff members: Donna Katrinic, finance director, and Valerie Williams, development and marketing director, according to the release.

It appears that the board is planning to take its time identifying Whitfield’s successor. The release indicates that the interim management structure will continue “for the remainder of 2023 and 2024.”

The museum’s next yearlong exhibition, “If You Build It, They Will Come,” opens Oct. 7.

“In this interim period, AVAM is in very capable hands with the shared leadership structure we have put in place,” Goelet wrote in the release.

This story will be updated.