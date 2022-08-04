Things to do in Baltimore Aug. 5 to 11

Grab your tickets to a sci-fi themed concert, go to the debut of a young artist’s work, drink wine and listen to opera, run for charity or attend the Ravens’ preseason opener.

Saturday and Sunday: Moonrise Festival

Moonrise Festival at Pimlico Race Course. - Original Credit: Courtesy of Insomniac Events (HANDOUT)

Have an out of this world experience at the Moonrise Festival at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Avenue. The science-fiction themed concert features bands and dancers. Musical acts include AC Slater, Liquid Stranger, Dimension, Subtronics and more. Tickets cost $99.99 for a one-day pass and $159.99 for both days. A shuttle service will run from the Power Plant to Pimlico starting at noon and until one hour after the concert is over. moonrisefestival.com

Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday: LOOK FORD Alive opening

Alive art exhibit by LOOK FORD at the Night Owl Gallery. - Original Credit: Night Owl Gallery (HANDOUT)

Attend the debut of “Alive” artwork by Grey “LOOK FORD” Dylan at the Night Owl Gallery, 248 South Conklin Street Unit C. Dylan’s work combines street and fine art and reflects on the nature of living. The free event includes a reception. facebook.com

Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: First Fridays

First Fridays at Boordy Vineyards. - Original Credit: Maryland Opera (HANDOUT)

Mix opera and wine for a good time at First Fridays at Boordy Vineyards with Maryland Opera. Enjoy a glass of wine while acclaimed singers perform. Featured talent includes soprano Nina Evelyn Anderson, tenor Brad Bickhardt, soprano Katie Joy Allen and pianist James Harp. Tickets cost $20. Go to 12820 Long Green Pike, Hydes. boordy.com

Friday 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: Casey Cares 5K

Casey Cares 5K at Maryland Zoo. - Original Credit: Casey Cares (Erin Ritter / HANDOUT)

Put on your running shoes for a good cause at the 13th Annual Casey Cares 5K Walk/Run at the Maryland Zoo, 1 Safari Place. Proceeds from the 3.1-mile run or 1-mile walk help critically ill kids. Participants can run in-person or virtually. Entry fees are $40 for adults and $10 for children. caseycares.org

Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Thursday: Ravens preseason starts

Ravens' Dez Bryant (#88), center, runs against the Titans after a catch in the fourth quarter. The Titans defeated the Ravens by score of 30 to 24 in overtime at M & T Bank Stadium on Nov. 22, 2020. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Cheer for the hometown football team as they start the 2022 season. The Baltimore Ravens host the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell Street. Ticket prices range from $36 to $184. ticketmaster.com

Thursday 7:30 p.m.

