Things to do in Baltimore Aug. 4 to 10

Friday: Goo Goo Dolls

O.A.R. & Goo Goo Dolls — The Big Night Out Tour comes to Merriweather Post Pavilion on Aug. 4.

Enjoy a blast from the past at the O.A.R. & Goo Goo Dolls — The Big Night Out Tour at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10465 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia. The Goo Goo Dolls are known for such hit songs as “Name,” “Iris,” and “Slide.” O.A.R. (Of A Revolution) hails from Rockville, Maryland and is known for songs “That Was a Crazy Game of Poker,” “I Feel Home,” and “Hey Girl.” Ticket prices range from $45 to $125. merriweathermusic.com/event/o-a-r-goo-goo-dolls-the-big-night-out-tour/

Friday 7 p.m.

Ongoing: The String Queens

The String Queens (left to right) Dawn Johnson, viola, Elise Sharp, cello, and Kendall Isadore, violin. (Roy Cox)

Listen to the soulful sounds of The String Queens at Keystone Korner, 1350 Lancaster St. The Washington, D.C.-based trio consists of Kendall Isadore on violin, Dawn Johnson on viola and Elise Sharp on cello. Take a trip through time and genres from the Baroque era to Jazz. Tickets cost $35-$45 in-person and $10 for streaming. keystonekornerbaltimore.com

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: Stephen Spartana

Limoncello by Stephen Spartana (Stephen Spartana)

Meet artist Stephen Spartana at the opening reception for his exhibit Visions of Earth, Fantasy and Reality at the Luann Carra Gallery, 1918 Fleet St. Take in Spartana’s perspective on his environment, from spectacular global locations to surreal dreamscapes. The event is free and open to the public. luanncarra.com

Saturday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: Bit Gen Gamer Fest XVI

Bit Gen Gamer Fest XVI at the Ottobar. (John DeCampos)

Video games and music collide at the Bit Gen Gamer Fest XVI at the Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St. Enjoy live music from Mega Ran, Super Guitar Bros, Steel Samurai and more. Between acts, play console and arcade classic video games for free. Tickets cost $50. bitgengamerfest.com

Saturday 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: Casey Cares 5K at Maryland Zoo

Get some exercise and support a good cause at the Casey Cares Foundation 14th annual 5K Run/Walk at the Maryland Zoo, 1 Safari Place, Druid Hill Park. Registration fees are $40 per person and $10 for children 8 and under. Proceeds from the race will support programs for families with critically ill children. caseycares.org/galleries/casey-cares-maryland-zoo-5k-2022

Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

