Things to do in Baltimore Aug. 26 to Sept. 1

Go have fun at the Maryland State Fair, listen to a classic rock or jazz concert, root for the Ravens or learn a seafaring based craft.

Friday: Maryland State Fair

Fairgoers enjoy one of the rides on the main midway at the 138th Maryland State Fair at the Timonium Fairgrounds. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Take part in an end of summer tradition and attend the Maryland State Fair at 2200 York Road in Lutherville-Timonium. See livestock and farm equipment, go on carnival rides, eat deep fried foods or this year’s fair fare- the “pickled pizza,” drink and more. Admission cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and under. The Maryland State Fair runs August 25 to 28, September 1 to 5 and September 8 to 11. The fair is open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. marylandstatefair.com

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Saturday: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick

Singer Rod Stewart performs at Bridgestone Arena on July 05, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Get your classic rock on when Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway Columbia, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Stewart is known for such songs as “Maggie May,” “Hot Legs,” and “You’re in My Heart.” Cheap Trick is known for songs like “Surrender,” “Dream Police,” and “I Want You to Want Me.” Ticket prices range from $44.50 to $750. merriweathermusic.com

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Ravens vs. Washington

Baltimore,MD--8/10/17--The Ravens' defense tackles Redskins' #32 Tim Scott in the first quarter. Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Redskins preseason NFL football at M&T Bank Stadium. Lloyd Fox -{filename base} . (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Don’t miss the latest Beltway Bowl when the Ravens host the Washington Commanders in an NFL preseason game Saturday at 7 p.m. This is the final preseason game for the Ravens before they travel to the N.Y. Jets on Sept. 11 to start the regular season. Ticket prices range from $37 to $191. baltimoreravens.com

Saturday 7 p.m.

Friday: Deep Water Jazz Band

Deep Water Jazz performs at An Die Musik LIVE! - Original Credit: An Die Musik LIVE! (TONYSHAUNPHOTOGRAPHY / HANDOUT)

Listen to a blend of jazz’s past and future when the Deep Water Jazz Band performs at An Die Musik LIVE!, 409 North Charles Street. The nine-piece band is led by Baltimore native Daryl Adams on bass, Colie Williams and Ron Lewis on vocals, Terry Koger on alto sax, Ralph Rogers on trumpet, Travis Davis on piano, Darrell Taylor on drums, Lenny Smith on guitar and Thomas Jones on percussion. Ticket prices range from $10 to $25. instantseats.com

Saturday 8 p.m.

Sunday: Scrimshaw workshop

Scrimshaw workshop at the Natural History Society of Maryland - Original Credit: Nate Salzman (HANDOUT)

Children can learn how to scratch ink images into bone at the Scrimshaw Workshop at The Natural History Society of Maryland, 6908 Belair Road. Traditional scrimshaw artwork was done by whalers using byproducts of whales during the mid 18th century. Tickets cost $25 for members and $35 for non-members. The workshop runs 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. marylandnature.wildapricot.org

Sunday 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

