Things to do in Baltimore Aug. 25 to Aug. 31

Ongoing: The Nest

A fan looks on during the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards last month. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Orioles fans can head to the Baltimore Convention Center to enjoy The Nest, a gathering spot for baseball lovers to enjoy fun games, music, and refreshments prior to the Orioles games versus the Colorado Rockies on Friday and Saturday. The free event takes place on the outdoor terrace that faces Camden Yards and the indoor lobby at the corner of Conway and Howard streets, just steps away from the stadium.

Friday and Saturday 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Pete Davidson & Friends

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of Hulu's "Big Time Adolescence" on March 5, 2020, in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Actor/writer/comedian Pete Davidson will bring his self-deprecating style of comedy to the Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Avenue. Davidson is a former Saturday Night Live cast member, portrayed Blackguard in “The Suicide Squad” and currently stars in “Bupkis.” Ticket prices range from $20 to $123. lyricbaltimore.com/events/detail/pete-davidson

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Station North Art Walk

Artist Samantha Joe Kerr also known as cmmnctn.brkdwn at Station North Art Walk. (ELENA VOLKOVA)

Check out the local art scene with exhibitions, performances and special events at the Station North Art Walk, focusing on Greenmount West neighborhood. Grab a map at Open Works and take a self-guided tour of the free event. Registration is not required, but appreciated. eventbrite.com/e/station-north-art-walk-august-25-2023-tickets-677356841547?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: National Dog Day

Celebrate National Dog Day at the Rotunda with pet activities like pet photos, adoptable dogs and more. (Steve Ruark/Photo Special to The Sun)

It’s all about our four-legged friends at the National Dog Day at the Rotunda, 727 W. 41st St. Enjoy food, drink, music and pet activities like pet photos, adoptable dogs and more. The event is free and proceeds benefit the Maryland SPCA. rotundabaltimore.com/events/event-detail/165

Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ongoing: David Sanborn

David Sanborn will perform at Keystone Korner. (Horseshoe Hammond / Handout)

Legendary saxophonist David Sanborn will perform at the Keystone Korner, 1350 Lancaster St. Sanborn is known for such songs as “Chicago Song,” “Straight To The Heart,” “Run For Cover,” and more. He has performed with Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie. Ticket prices range from $60 to $75. keystonekornerbaltimore.com/

Saturday 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Charm City Live music festival

R&B singer Ari Lennox will headline this weekend's Charm City Live music festival. (Gary Gerard Hamilton/AP)

R&B singer Ari Lennox, a Washington D.C., native known for her soulful voice, takes the center stage along with Donell Jones and MC Lyte for the one-day free festival in downtown Baltimore. The event also will feature a kid zone, food from local eateries, community resources and more. This year’s event moves from War Memorial Plaza to the intersection of Market Place and East Pratt Street. Some street closures will be in effect.

Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: Sunny Day Real Estate

Seattle rockers Sunny Day Real Estate take the stage at the Baltimore Soundstage. (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Seattle rockers Sunny Day Real Estate take the stage at the Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place, Baltimore. They are known for such songs as “In Circles,” “Seven,” “Song About an Angel,” and more. Ticket prices range from $36 to $57. baltimoresoundstage.com/events-feed

Saturday 8 p.m.

