Things to do in Baltimore Aug. 19 to 25

See the flourishing local talent at an arts festival, have a good laugh with two comedians, go to an art gallery or walk with the dinosaurs.

Saturday: Love Groove Festival

Musician Ang the Alien performs at the Love Groove Music Festival (Courtesy of John Tyler / Baltimore Sun Handout)

See local talent flourish at the sixth annual Love Groove Festival at Baltimore Center Stage, 700 North Calvert Street. Traditionally the festival offered performance and educational workshops for musicians, but it has expanded to include visual artists and film producers. Ticket prices range from $25 to $60. lovegroovefestival.com

Saturday 5 p.m.

Saturday: Geoffrey Asmus

Comedian Geoffrey Asmus - Original Credit: Geoffrey Asmus (HANDOUT)

Laugh until your sides hurt at Geoffrey Asmus’ Irish Goodbye Stand Up Show at Delia Foley’s Federal Hill, 1439 South Charles Street. Asmus has appeared on Laugh Out Loud by Kevin Hart. Tickets cost $20. Parking available on the street and three blocks away at the West Street parking garage, 40 East West Street. eventbrite.com

Saturday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Summer Plein Air Show

Featured paintings by Charles Newman, Amanda Milliner, Vlad Duchev, and Beth Bathe at the 9th Annual Summer Plein Air Show. - Original Credit: Crystal Moll Gallery (HANDOUT)

Head to the Crystal Moll Gallery, 1030 South Charles Street, for its ninth annual Summer Plein Air Show. The gallery will display 80 works by 40 artists, including Charles Newman, Amanda Milliner, Vlad Duchev, Beth Bathe and more. Also, there will be a wet painting show and sale on the sidewalk outside the gallery. crystalmoll.com

Saturday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: Dinos at Dusk

Dinos at Dusk at the Maryland Zoo. - Original Credit: Maryland Zoo (HANDOUT)

Take a leisurely walk past zoo animals and dinosaurs at the Dinos at Dusk at the Maryland Zoo, 1 Safari Way. Learn how some zoo animals and dinosaurs are alike. Tickets cost $40 for members and $51 for non-members. Participants must be five years old or older. marylandzoo.org

Friday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: Celeste Barber

Australian comedian Celeste Barber raised a staggering $50 million with a fundraising campaign on Facebook to benefit the Rural Fire Service, as bushfires in Australia consume 18 million acres of land. She’s not done yet. (AP Photo)

The Australian Queen of Comedy is in town, don’t miss when Celeste Barber takes the stage with “Fine, Thanks.” Live Tour at The Hippodrome Theatre, 12 North Eutaw Street. Ticket prices range from $68 to $108. tickets-center.com

Thursday 7 p.m.

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.