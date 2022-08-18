Things to do in Baltimore Aug. 19 to 25

See the flourishing local talent at an arts festival, have a good laugh with two comedians, go to an art gallery or walk with the dinosaurs.
Saturday: Love Groove Festival
See local talent flourish at the sixth annual Love Groove Festival at Baltimore Center Stage, 700 North Calvert Street. Traditionally the festival offered performance and educational workshops for musicians, but it has expanded to include visual artists and film producers. Ticket prices range from $25 to $60. lovegroovefestival.com
Saturday 5 p.m.
Saturday: Geoffrey Asmus
Laugh until your sides hurt at Geoffrey Asmus’ Irish Goodbye Stand Up Show at Delia Foley’s Federal Hill, 1439 South Charles Street. Asmus has appeared on Laugh Out Loud by Kevin Hart. Tickets cost $20. Parking available on the street and three blocks away at the West Street parking garage, 40 East West Street. eventbrite.com
Saturday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: Summer Plein Air Show
Head to the Crystal Moll Gallery, 1030 South Charles Street, for its ninth annual Summer Plein Air Show. The gallery will display 80 works by 40 artists, including Charles Newman, Amanda Milliner, Vlad Duchev, Beth Bathe and more. Also, there will be a wet painting show and sale on the sidewalk outside the gallery. crystalmoll.com
Saturday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday: Dinos at Dusk
Take a leisurely walk past zoo animals and dinosaurs at the Dinos at Dusk at the Maryland Zoo, 1 Safari Way. Learn how some zoo animals and dinosaurs are alike. Tickets cost $40 for members and $51 for non-members. Participants must be five years old or older. marylandzoo.org
Friday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Celeste Barber
The Australian Queen of Comedy is in town, don’t miss when Celeste Barber takes the stage with “Fine, Thanks.” Live Tour at The Hippodrome Theatre, 12 North Eutaw Street. Ticket prices range from $68 to $108. tickets-center.com
Thursday 7 p.m.
Events calendar
Discover more events or submit your own.