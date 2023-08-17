Things to do in Baltimore Aug. 18 to Aug. 24

Go to a concert that features two R&B legends or a 90′s ska band, celebrate 30 years of a music festival, take your child to a story time/art project activity, get thrills and chills at a horror convention.

Saturday: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

Singer/songwriter Richie is known for such hits as “All Night Long (All Night),” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Endless Love,” and more. (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Don’t miss this blast from the past when Lionel Richie and guests Earth, Wind & Fire take the stage at CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. Singer/songwriter Richie is known for such hits as “All Night Long (All Night),” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Endless Love,” and more. The 1970′s supergroup EWF are known for such songs as “September,” “Shining Star,” “Let’s Groove,” “Boogie Wonderland,” and more. Ticket prices start at $33. cfgbankarena.com/event/lionel-richie-and-earth-wind-fire-sing-a-song-all-night-long/

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Hot August Music Festival

Hot August Music Festival at Oregon Ridge. (Hot August Music, LLC)

Celebrate 30 years of good music and family fun at the Hot August Music Festival at Oregon Ridge Park, 13401 Beaver Dam Run. Little Feat headlines the show. The Southern rock band, formed by Lowell George and Bill Payne, is known for such songs as “Willin’,” “Dixie Chicken,” “Oh, Atlanta,” and more. Ticket prices range from $75 to $239. Children under 12 get in free. hotaugustmusicfestival.com/

Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Stories & Art in the Galleries

Children can do an art activity and listen to a children’s book at Stories & Art in the Galleries! at the Chesapeake Arts Center, 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park. The reading selection is “Vanilla Bean” by Katie Turner. The story is about a puppy who only eats ice cream. The program is free, geared toward ages 2 to 6 with caregivers present. Please register here: chesapeakearts.org/eventscalendar/stories-amp-art-in-the-galleries-how-the-crayons-saved-the-rainbow-t9dkn

Saturday 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Saturday: 8th annual Vegan SoulFest

Celebrate culture and veganism at the 8th annual Vegan SoulFest, Baltimore City at Baltimore Peninsula. (Handout)

Celebrate culture and veganism at the 8th annual Vegan SoulFest, Baltimore City at Baltimore Peninsula, 101 W. Dickman St. The two-day vegan food and music festival will feature plant-based cooking demonstrations, expert talks, a wellness village, children’s activities, DJ entertainment, and live music performances. Two-day general admission is $45. Children 12 and under are free. vegansoulfest.com

Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Save Ferris

The nineties are back when Save Ferris takes the stage at Rams Head Live!, 20 Market Place. The ska punk rock band is known for their cover of “Come On Eileen,” originally done by Dexys Midnight Runners. Other top songs include “The World Is New” and “Anything.” The band name is a movie reference to “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Tickets cost $23. ramsheadlive.com/events/detail/486499

Sunday 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Maryland Pop and Horror Con

Maryland Pop and Horror Con. (Billy Mittlestadt)

Fans of animé, horror and science fiction hang out with like-minded people at Maryland Pop and Horror Con at the Double Tree Hotel Pikesville, 1726 Reisterstown Road. Celebrity guests include Gina Schock of the Go-Go’s, Cherie Currie of The Runaways, C.J. Graham — who played Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives — Sam J. Jones who played Flash Gordon and more. Peruse the vendor tables for collectibles. Enjoy panels and costume contests. Tickets cost $25 per day, $50 for three-day pass online only. marylandpopandhorrorcon.com/tickets

Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

