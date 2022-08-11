Things to do in Baltimore Aug. 12 to 18

Experience the first film in the Harry Potter series with an orchestra, listen to traditional jazz music, support a good cause, enjoy a night of laughter, have a meal and take in a show and celebrate all things Maryland.
Friday: Harry Potter in Concert
Harry Potter fans fly down to the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall,f 1212 Cathedral Street, to watch Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in concert. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams’ score as you watch the move. Tickets cost $40. my.bsomusic.org
Friday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: BMA jazz concert
Listen to traditional jazz from the local Todd Marcus Quintet featuring Virginia MacDonald as they perform at The Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, in the Sculpture Garden. Tickets cost $35 to $50 for the concert and $100 to $135 for dinner and a concert. artbma.org
Saturday 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday: ‘For The Love’
Enjoy of night of song and laughter at the “For The Love of: Comedy Fundraiser” for HER Resiliency Center at Waverly Brewing Company, 1825-C Union Avenue. Proceeds benefit HER Resiliency Center, a nonprofit that helps vulnerable women ages 18 to 25. Tickets cost $15. eventbrite.com
Friday 7 p.m.
Friday: Laughs at Manor Mill
You’ll be rolling in the aisles at Laughs at Manor Mill when host Erin Patrick introduces comedians PT Brandon, Stacy Axler and Abby Mello. The show will be followed by a Q&A where the audience can learn about the journey the comics have been on. Tickers cost $25. Manor Mill, 2029 Monkton Road, Monkton. manormillregistration.as.me
Friday 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: Drag Brunch
Have brunch and a show at Power Plant LIVE’s Last Drag Brunch of the season. Drag queen Brooklyn Heights and her fabulous queens will perform. Tickets cost $25 for ages 21 and over. Head to 34 Market Place for the final show of the 2022 season. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. axs.com
Sunday 12:30 p.m.
Sunday: Made in Maryland
Celebrate the Old Line State at the Made in Maryland festival at Kurtz’s Beach, 2070 Kurtz Avenue in Pasadena, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy jousting, live music, food and more. Kurtz’s Beach supports The Chesapeake Bay Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring the Chesapeake Bay. Tickets cost $12 for adults and kids are free. madeinmarylandfest.com
Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
