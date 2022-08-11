Things to do in Baltimore Aug. 12 to 18

Experience the first film in the Harry Potter series with an orchestra, listen to traditional jazz music, support a good cause, enjoy a night of laughter, have a meal and take in a show and celebrate all things Maryland.

Friday: Harry Potter in Concert

Actor Daniel Radcliffe in his role as Harry Potter holds Hedwig, the owl, on his arm during the shooting of the Warner Bros. film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." (PETER MOUNTAIN / AP)

Harry Potter fans fly down to the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall,f 1212 Cathedral Street, to watch Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in concert. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams’ score as you watch the move. Tickets cost $40. my.bsomusic.org

Friday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: BMA jazz concert

Baltimore jazz musician Todd Marcus performs at the BMA. - Original Credit: Baltimore Museum of Art (HANDOUT)

Listen to traditional jazz from the local Todd Marcus Quintet featuring Virginia MacDonald as they perform at The Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, in the Sculpture Garden. Tickets cost $35 to $50 for the concert and $100 to $135 for dinner and a concert. artbma.org

Saturday 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: ‘For The Love’

For the Love of: A Comedy Fundraiser for HER Resiliency Center - Original Credit: For the Love of: Comedy Charity (HANDOUT)

Enjoy of night of song and laughter at the “For The Love of: Comedy Fundraiser” for HER Resiliency Center at Waverly Brewing Company, 1825-C Union Avenue. Proceeds benefit HER Resiliency Center, a nonprofit that helps vulnerable women ages 18 to 25. Tickets cost $15. eventbrite.com

Friday 7 p.m.

Friday: Laughs at Manor Mill

Laughs at Manor Mill. - Original Credit: Manor Mill (HANDOUT)

You’ll be rolling in the aisles at Laughs at Manor Mill when host Erin Patrick introduces comedians PT Brandon, Stacy Axler and Abby Mello. The show will be followed by a Q&A where the audience can learn about the journey the comics have been on. Tickers cost $25. Manor Mill, 2029 Monkton Road, Monkton. manormillregistration.as.me

Friday 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: Drag Brunch

Brooklyn Heights will perform at the Last Drag Brunch at Power Plant Live! - Original Credit: bloomtopia.com (HANDOUT)

Have brunch and a show at Power Plant LIVE’s Last Drag Brunch of the season. Drag queen Brooklyn Heights and her fabulous queens will perform. Tickets cost $25 for ages 21 and over. Head to 34 Market Place for the final show of the 2022 season. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. axs.com

Sunday 12:30 p.m.

Sunday: Made in Maryland

Guests sit near the waters of the Chesapeake Bay. The inaugural Wine On The Water festival opened Saturday at Kurtz's Beach in Pasadena with a large crowd enjoying wine, food and music. The event continues Sunday. (By Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

Celebrate the Old Line State at the Made in Maryland festival at Kurtz’s Beach, 2070 Kurtz Avenue in Pasadena, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy jousting, live music, food and more. Kurtz’s Beach supports The Chesapeake Bay Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring the Chesapeake Bay. Tickets cost $12 for adults and kids are free. madeinmarylandfest.com

Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.