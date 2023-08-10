Things to do in Baltimore Aug. 11 to Aug. 17

Party at an electronic dance music festival, watch a movie under the stars, go to a rock drummer’s concert, attend a birthday party, show your love for animals at a cat movie or dog party, help clean up the outdoors or make a big mess indoors.

Ongoing: Moonrise Festival

The crowd at the Moonrise Festival. (Moonrise Festival)

Groove to electronic dance music at the Moonrise Festival at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Ave. Enjoy performances by 40 bands, including Above & Beyond, Louis the Child, San Holo and more. Single tickets cost $119 for Saturday and $109 for Sunday and a two-day pass costs $195. MoonriseFestival.com

Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday: Outdoor Movie Night

Sanaa Lathan (left) and Taye Diggs star in the romantic comedy "Brown Sugar." (AP Photo )

Bring a lawn chair and watch a movie for free under the stars at Outdoor Movie Night, featuring the film “Brown Sugar.” Enjoy food and drink before the show provided by Soul Smoke BBQ, Lemontopia and Little Havana. Go to Rye Street Market in the Baltimore Peninsula at 301 Mission Blvd. Garage parking is available at 250 Mission St. baltimorepeninsula.com/whats-happening/fast-5/

Friday 6 p.m.

Saturday: Summer garden cleanup days

A butterfly drinks nectar from a purple coneflower. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Help maintain the natural beauty of the library garden at the Village Learning Place, 2521 St. Paul St. No gardening experience required to pull weeds and remove trash. Call 410-235-2210. Stop by or register here: emailmeform.com/builder/emf/VLP/D2F2023

Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday: Cats and Dogs

Cat Video Fest 2023 (Creative Alliance)

Animal lovers will want to head to the Creative Alliance for a cat movie and a dog party. Cat lovers will want to check out the Cat Video Fest 2023 at The Theater, 3134 Eastern Ave. Director Will Braden has strung together cat videos from the internet, animation, music videos and more for a 73-minute feature film. Tickets cost $12 for general admission and $10 for members. The film raises money for cats in need. Show times are 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, dog lovers can gather outside the Creative Alliance for a free event: the Puppy Days of Summer Block Party from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For cat people: creativealliance.org/event/cat-video-fest/ and for dog people: creativealliance.org/event/puppy-days-of-summer-2023/

Saturday 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: Peale Birthday Bash

The Peale Museum on Holliday Street occupies the first building in the United States to be designed and built specifically as a museum. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Have a piece of cake and help The Peale celebrate its 209th birthday at 225 Holliday St. The free event features arts and crafts, new exhibitions, tours, beer and pretzels and more. Limited tickets are available. Interested participants are encouraged to RSVP at thepeale.org/event/peale-birthday-bash/

Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ongoing: Cindy Blackman Santana

Drummer Cindy Blackman Santana will help celebrate the 77th birthday of Jazz master Todd Barkan. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Drummer Cindy Blackman Santana will help celebrate the 77th birthday of Jazz master Todd Barkan at the Keystone Korner, 1350 Lancaster St. The wife of rock legend and guitar hero Carlos Santana has performed with the rock group Santana for over 20 years. In-person tickets cost $35 for regular and $45 for premium and streaming costs $10. keystonekornerbaltimore.com

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Mess Fest

Mess Fest at the Maryland Science Center (Maryland Science Center)

Kids who love making a mess head on down to the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light St., for Mess Fest. Wear paint clothes and dirty sneakers before working on a collaborative art project, spying slime and make a salad spun masterpiece and more. Mess Fess activities are free with the purchase of a paid admission. Ticket prices are $26.95 for adults, $25.95 for seniors and $20.95 for children ages 3 to 12. mdsci.org/event/mess-fest/

Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

