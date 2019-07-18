Baltimore Artscape 2019 list of performers and when they take the stage

America’s largest free arts festival returns to Baltimore July 19-July 21 . We’ve compiled a list of all of this year’s must-see performances in one convenient location. Enjoy.
Main Stage, 1400 Cathedral St., near Mount Royal Ave.
Friday, July 19
5: 45 p.m. | Funsho, pop/soul
6:45 p.m. | WBAL-TV Season to Celebrate: Auditions Winner
7:30 p.m. | SWV, R&B
Saturday, July 20
1:30 p.m. | Scotty P & The Love From Above, reggae
3:00 p.m. | PBC Vocal Band, a cappella
4:30 p.m. | Super City, alternative/pop
6:00 p.m. | Reverend Smackmaster and The Congregation of Funk, funk/Motown
7:30 p.m. | James Brown Dance Party, featuring Fred Thomas of James Brown’s Band and special guests, funk/R&B
Sunday, July 21
11:30 a.m. | The Shroom Pickers, country/folk
1:00 p.m. | Rufus & Da B’More Brass Factory, New Orleans brass
2:30 p.m. | Ron Holloway Band, funk
4:00 p.m. | The Scotch Bonnets, punky reggae
5:30 p.m. | English Beat, ska
Johns Hopkins University Stage, Charles St., near North Ave.
Friday, July 19
12:30 p.m. | Baltimore City Public Schools, variety
2:00 p.m. | Lily Barek, dance
3:30 p.m. | Antica, metal
5:00 p.m. | Munk, jazz/funk
6:30 p.m. | Black Angel Down, hard rock
8:00 p.m. | Andy Bopp, rock
9:00 p.m. | Eze Jackson, hip-hop/rap
10:00 p.m | D. Watkins, open format
Saturday, July 20
12:30 p.m. | Raindeer, alternative
2:00 p.m. | Ember, a cappella
3:30 p.m. | Leo & Cygnus, art-rock
5:00 p.m. | Kurt Deemer Band, rock ‘n’ roll
6:30 p.m. | Juice Bruns, hip-hop
8:00 p.m. | Caleb Stine & Friends, Americana
9:00 p.m. | DJ TZEECH
9:45 p.m. | Juana - Discwoman
Sunday, July 21
12:00 p.m. | Survival Society, alternative rock
1:30 p.m. | MovaKween, neo soul
3:00 p.m. | Porch Setters Union, bluegrass/folk
4:30 p.m. | June Star, Americana
6:00 p.m. | Old Eastern, whiskey rock
Morgan State University Festival Stage, Mount Royal Ave., near Lafayette Ave
Friday, July 19
12:30 p.m.| Jessi Adams, pop
2:00 p.m. | Cha Cha, R&B
3:30 p.m. | King Toad, hard rock
5:00 p.m. | Eli August & The Abandoned Buildings, folk
6:30 p.m. | Omnia Azar, soul
8:00 p.m. | Zakke, Latin
Saturday, July 20
12:30 p.m. | Zakke, Latin
12:30 p.m. | Eman the Heartbreak, hip-hop
2:00 p.m. | Amanda Lynne Band, blues/rock
3:30 p.m. | LaRosa, dance
5:00 p.m. | Suga Grits, funk
6:30 p.m. | Luxury Brown, soul
8:00 p.m. | Thunder Club, indie/rock
Sunday, July 21
1:30 p.m. | Skyline Hotel, pop/rock
3:00 p.m. | Roc Writah, hip-hop
4:30 p.m. | David Smooth #1 Temptation Revue, Motown
6:00 p.m. | Clarence Ward III & Dat Feel Good, jazz
Three Artscape pop-up events to check out
Wet City Brewing is reeling in Artscape weekend with the launch of their new beer, “He Say She Say,” in collaboration with Baltimore raper DDm.
When: 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 19 - 2:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20
Where: Wet City Brewing, 223 W Chase St, Baltimore
In between musical performances have a laugh with Baltimore’s improv comedians based on an audience interview, hosted by Baltimore comedian Michael Furr.
When: 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20
Where: The BIG Theater, 1727 North Charles St, Baltimore
Enjoy a series of pop-up dance performances from The Collective on festival grounds presented by the University of Baltimore.
When: 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Where: Mount Royal Avenue and Charles St, in the Midtown and Station North Arts & Entertainment District neighborhoods