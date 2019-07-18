Advertisement

Baltimore Artscape 2019 list of performers and when they take the stage

Here' who performing and when at Artscape 2019. (Edwin Remsberg / HANDOUT)

America’s largest free arts festival returns to Baltimore July 19-July 21 . We’ve compiled a list of all of this year’s must-see performances in one convenient location. Enjoy.

Main Stage, 1400 Cathedral St., near Mount Royal Ave.

Friday, July 19

5: 45 p.m. | Funsho, pop/soul

6:45 p.m. | WBAL-TV Season to Celebrate: Auditions Winner

7:30 p.m. | SWV, R&B

Saturday, July 20

1:30 p.m. | Scotty P & The Love From Above, reggae

3:00 p.m. | PBC Vocal Band, a cappella

4:30 p.m. | Super City, alternative/pop

6:00 p.m. | Reverend Smackmaster and The Congregation of Funk, funk/Motown

7:30 p.m. | James Brown Dance Party, featuring Fred Thomas of James Brown’s Band and special guests, funk/R&B

Sunday, July 21

11:30 a.m. | The Shroom Pickers, country/folk

1:00 p.m. | Rufus & Da B’More Brass Factory, New Orleans brass

2:30 p.m. | Ron Holloway Band, funk

4:00 p.m. | The Scotch Bonnets, punky reggae

5:30 p.m. | English Beat, ska

Johns Hopkins University Stage, Charles St., near North Ave.

Friday, July 19

12:30 p.m. | Baltimore City Public Schools, variety

2:00 p.m. | Lily Barek, dance

3:30 p.m. | Antica, metal

5:00 p.m. | Munk, jazz/funk

6:30 p.m. | Black Angel Down, hard rock

8:00 p.m. | Andy Bopp, rock

9:00 p.m. | Eze Jackson, hip-hop/rap

10:00 p.m | D. Watkins, open format

Saturday, July 20

12:30 p.m. | Raindeer, alternative

2:00 p.m. | Ember, a cappella

3:30 p.m. | Leo & Cygnus, art-rock

5:00 p.m. | Kurt Deemer Band, rock ‘n’ roll

6:30 p.m. | Juice Bruns, hip-hop

8:00 p.m. | Caleb Stine & Friends, Americana

9:00 p.m. | DJ TZEECH

9:45 p.m. | Juana - Discwoman

Sunday, July 21

12:00 p.m. | Survival Society, alternative rock

1:30 p.m. | MovaKween, neo soul

3:00 p.m. | Porch Setters Union, bluegrass/folk

4:30 p.m. | June Star, Americana

6:00 p.m. | Old Eastern, whiskey rock

Morgan State University Festival Stage, Mount Royal Ave., near Lafayette Ave

Friday, July 19

12:30 p.m.| Jessi Adams, pop

2:00 p.m. | Cha Cha, R&B

3:30 p.m. | King Toad, hard rock

5:00 p.m. | Eli August & The Abandoned Buildings, folk

6:30 p.m. | Omnia Azar, soul

8:00 p.m. | Zakke, Latin

Saturday, July 20

12:30 p.m. | Zakke, Latin

12:30 p.m. | Eman the Heartbreak, hip-hop

2:00 p.m. | Amanda Lynne Band, blues/rock

3:30 p.m. | LaRosa, dance

5:00 p.m. | Suga Grits, funk

6:30 p.m. | Luxury Brown, soul

8:00 p.m. | Thunder Club, indie/rock

Sunday, July 21

1:30 p.m. | Skyline Hotel, pop/rock

3:00 p.m. | Roc Writah, hip-hop

4:30 p.m. | David Smooth #1 Temptation Revue, Motown

6:00 p.m. | Clarence Ward III & Dat Feel Good, jazz

Three Artscape pop-up events to check out

Wet City Brewing is reeling in Artscape weekend with the launch of their new beer, “He Say She Say,” in collaboration with Baltimore raper DDm.

When: 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 19 - 2:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20

Where: Wet City Brewing, 223 W Chase St, Baltimore

In between musical performances have a laugh with Baltimore’s improv comedians based on an audience interview, hosted by Baltimore comedian Michael Furr.

When: 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20

Where: The BIG Theater, 1727 North Charles St, Baltimore

Enjoy a series of pop-up dance performances from The Collective on festival grounds presented by the University of Baltimore.

When: 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Where: Mount Royal Avenue and Charles St, in the Midtown and Station North Arts & Entertainment District neighborhoods

