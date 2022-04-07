Things to do in Baltimore April 8-14

Listen to classical music conducted by a Baltimore icon, see a 90′s rom-com turned into a musical, collect rare coins and stamps, enjoy a laugh-filled evening or step back into Baltimore’s past.

Ongoing: Beethoven’s ‘Ninth’

Marin Alsop will conduct the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Marin Alsop will conduct the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony.” The concert features Reena Esmail’s “See Me,” and runs two hours and 15 minutes with a 20-minute intermission. Dates are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $35 to $75. my.bsomusic.org

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ongoing: ‘Pretty Woman The Musical’

Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli in Pretty Woman The Musical. - Original Credit: Matthew Murphy (HANDOUT)

Go see the 1990 romantic comedy movie set to song at “Pretty Woman The Musical.” The story follows a business arrangement that blossoms into love between corporate raider Edward Lewis and Hollywood prostitute Vivian Ward, famously played by Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in the movie. Showtimes are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $48 to $161. Go to France-Merrick Performing Arts Center at the Hippodrome, 12 North Eutaw Street. baltimore.broadway.com

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Saturday: Baltimore Stamp and Coin Show

Baltimore Stamp and Coin Show returns to the Mosner Miller building at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, PHOTO BY KENNETH K. LAM/BALTIMORE SUN DSC_9203.JPG (KENNETH K. LAM / Baltimore Sun)

Philatelists and numismatists gather for the “Baltimore Stamp and Coin Show,” at the Mosner Miller building at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium. You can buy, sell and trade at the event. Tickets cost $15 and the show runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. facebook.com

Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ongoing: Rich Vos

Rich Vos performs at Magooby's Joke House. - Original Credit: Magooby's Joke House (HANDOUT)

Prepare yourself for a night of no-holds-barred comedy by Rich Vos at Magooby’s Joke House, 9603 Deereco Road, Timonium. Voss has appeared on HBO, ”Jimmy Kimmel,” and Comedy Central. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25. magoobysjokehouse.com

Friday and Saturday

Sunday: Ridgely’s Delight

Hartford mayor Richard Kinsella meets Babe Ruth in 1918 (Hartford Courant Handout)

Take a walking tour of Ridgely’s Delight and its famous past residents. Babe Ruth was born there and George Washington slept there. Tour costs $10 and starts at Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum, 216 Emory Street. visitmaryland.org

Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.