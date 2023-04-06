Things to do in Baltimore April 7 to April 13

Rock out to the Boss or a jam band in concert, listen to local ghost stories, go to a musical about Hades or see artwork influenced by a French master.

Friday: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at the CFG Bank Arena Friday night.

Don’t miss out when the Boss comes to town. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2023 Tour arrives at CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St., as the grand opening act for the newly renovated arena. Springsteen, a rock ‘n’ roll legend, is known for songs like “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run,” “Jungleland,” and many ore. The concert is sold out but tickets from resellers start at $153. vividseats.com

Friday 8 p.m.

Friday: Twiddle

Twiddle in concert.

Rock out to Twiddle at the Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place. Twiddle is a jam band that incorporates instrumental improvisation into their act. They are known for such songs as “Beautiful,” “Lost in the Cold,” “Jamflowman” and more. Ticket prices range from $28 to $84. baltimoresoundstage.com

Friday 8 p.m.

Ongoing: Fells Point Ghostwalk

Tim Paggi, a tour guide on the Fells Point GhostWalk in Baltimore.

Hear spooky stories of Baltimore’s past when sailing ships docked in the harbor and the unexplained lurked around every corner at Fells Point Ghostwalk. The Baltimore Ghost Tour begins at Max’s Taphouse on 733 South Broadway. Tickets cost $17 per person. Tours are Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 877- 293-1571. baltimoreghosttours.com

Through Nov. 25

Ongoing: ‘Hadestown’

Nathan Lee Graham in Hadestown.

Take a journey to the underworld with classic characters in a new twist at “Hadestown,” a musical at the Hippodrome Theatre, 12 North Eutaw St. Take a ride with Orpheus, Eurydice, King Hades and Persephone in a version of hell where a single song can change your fate. Ticket prices start at $49. For showtimes and tickets go here: baltimore.broadway.com

Tuesday through April 16

Ongoing: Stanley Whitney exhibit

Stanley Whitney: Dance With Me Henri, installation at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Go see 15 paper artworks that chronicle Stanley Whitney’s connection to Henri Matisse at “Stanley Whitney: Dance with Me Henri” at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. These works of art show French modern art’s connection to the larger art world. The event is free and the gallery is open every Thursday until 9 p.m. artbma.org

Through April 23