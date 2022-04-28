Things to do in Baltimore April 29-May 5

Take advantage of the warmer weather and go out and about. Attend a yearly music festival, raise money to help children, purchase plants and flowers, feed sharks or go to an art exhibit.
Ongoing: Charm City Bluegrass Festival
Music lovers won’t want to miss the annual Charm City Bluegrass Festival. See performances by Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Charm City Junction, Country Current and more. The acts will be on three stages: Main Stage Right, Main Stage Left and Tent Stage. Ticket prices range from $6 to $199. The festival takes place on a large field to the left of the HP Rawlings Conservatory, 3100 Swann Drive. charmcitybluegrass.com
Friday, 2 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. and Saturday, 10:15 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday: Roar For Kids
Put on your running shoes and head to Oregon Ridge Park, 13555 Beaver Dam Road Cockeysville, to raise money for research and programs that help kids at Roar For Kids Kennedy Krieger Institute. Walk, roll or run at the 5K event. Adults can register for $35.
Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Ongoing: Flower Mart
Peruse flowers, plants, arts and crafts, food and drink and more at the Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place, 699 North Charles Street. The free event is sponsored by the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy.
Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ongoing: Shark Behind-the-Scenes Tour
Walk the catwalk above Shark Alley and feed Blacktip Reef sharks at Sharks Behind-the-Scenes tour at the National Aquarium, 501 East Pratt Street. Learn about these ocean predators. Tickets cost $45, $36 for members. Times are noon and 3:15 p.m. Call (410) 659-4269.
Friday to July 31
Ongoing: Suzanne F. Cohen collection
The Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, will display artwork collected and donated by a former board chairman at On Certainty: Gifts from the Collection of Suzanne F. Cohen. The exhibit includes works by Ellsworth Kelly, Mel Bochner, Robert Smithson and more. The museum is free and open Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Thursday, open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday through Sept. 18
