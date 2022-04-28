Things to do in Baltimore April 29-May 5

Take advantage of the warmer weather and go out and about. Attend a yearly music festival, raise money to help children, purchase plants and flowers, feed sharks or go to an art exhibit.

Ongoing: Charm City Bluegrass Festival

Charm City Junction - Original Credit: (HANDOUT)

Music lovers won’t want to miss the annual Charm City Bluegrass Festival. See performances by Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Charm City Junction, Country Current and more. The acts will be on three stages: Main Stage Right, Main Stage Left and Tent Stage. Ticket prices range from $6 to $199. The festival takes place on a large field to the left of the HP Rawlings Conservatory, 3100 Swann Drive. charmcitybluegrass.com

Friday, 2 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. and Saturday, 10:15 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: Roar For Kids

The 3rd Annual Kennedy Krieger Institute Ride On for Autism Research, or, ROAR, took place in Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville Sunday with over 400 bikers and hikers racing to raise money for autism research. The event included a 10- and 25-mile bike race, a children's bike race and a hiking option for those without bikes. Here, Owen Becker, 2, of West Towson, rides the kid's bicycle course with a little help from his father, Josh. (Nicole Martyn/ Patuxent Publishing) (Nicole Martyn / Patuxent Publishing)

Put on your running shoes and head to Oregon Ridge Park, 13555 Beaver Dam Road Cockeysville, to raise money for research and programs that help kids at Roar For Kids Kennedy Krieger Institute. Walk, roll or run at the 5K event. Adults can register for $35.

Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ongoing: Flower Mart

Flower Mart 2021 goes virtual. - Original Credit: Mount Vernon Place Conservancy (HANDOUT)

Peruse flowers, plants, arts and crafts, food and drink and more at the Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place, 699 North Charles Street. The free event is sponsored by the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ongoing: Shark Behind-the-Scenes Tour

Baltimore, MD--July 29, 2013--A blacktip shark swims in the new Blacktip Reef exhibit today at the National Aquarium. (Am Barbara Haddock Taylor/ The Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Walk the catwalk above Shark Alley and feed Blacktip Reef sharks at Sharks Behind-the-Scenes tour at the National Aquarium, 501 East Pratt Street. Learn about these ocean predators. Tickets cost $45, $36 for members. Times are noon and 3:15 p.m. Call (410) 659-4269.

Friday to July 31

Ongoing: Suzanne F. Cohen collection

Random Lines (Transposed) by Mel Bochner at the BMA. - Original Credit: Baltimore Museum of Art (Photography BMA/The Baltimore Mu / HANDOUT)

The Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, will display artwork collected and donated by a former board chairman at On Certainty: Gifts from the Collection of Suzanne F. Cohen. The exhibit includes works by Ellsworth Kelly, Mel Bochner, Robert Smithson and more. The museum is free and open Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Thursday, open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday through Sept. 18

