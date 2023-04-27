Things to do in Baltimore April 28 to May 4

Learn about being blind through games, run for a good cause, listen to a gospel music concert, enjoy a local book celebration, root for your favorite monster truck or eat oysters at an outdoor neighborhood festival.

Friday and Saturday: GospelFest

Karen Clark Sheard will headline the inaugural two-day GospelFest at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. (Paul Sancya / AP)

Enjoy two nights of uplifting music and strong voices at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s first-ever GospelFest 2023 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. Nadja Scott & Divine Anointing Choir, Karen Clark Sheard, Morgan State University Choir and more will perform alongside featured HBCU choirs, including Morgan State University Concert Choir and the Howard Gospel Choir. Food will be available from local vendors and Jonathan Rush, the BSO’s associate conductor, will lead a panel discussion featuring Ernestine Jones, host of WEAA’s Gospel Grace Brunch, and Terri Freeman, executive director of the Lewis Museum. Ticket prices start at $55. my.bsomusic.org

Friday 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 p.m.

Friday: Feel Good 5K & Fun Run

Lace up your running shoes for a good cause at the Feel Good 5K & Fun Run at Sheppard Pratt Towson Campus, 6501 N. Charles St. Celebrate mental wellness with a 5K or one mile fun/run walk. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Friday 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday: Día del Niño

The Patterson Park Observatory, as seen through cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day. (Posted by Roger Katzenberg, Community Contributor)

Friends of Patterson Park’s Día del Niño (Kids’ Day) Celebration is an annual outdoor event that has become a community staple since 2010. Bringing over 2,000 people to the park, all activities, performances, and food are free. Come out to play fun games and activities and piñata making. Event is near the Patterson Park Observatory. pattersonpark.com/ddn

Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday: See Beyond Festival

Elijah Kyzar of Baldwin wears a pair of low visibility simulator glasses during the 2022 See Beyond Festival at the Maryland School for the Blind. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Learn how to navigate the world around you without the full use of vision at the second annual See Beyond Festival at The Maryland School for the Blind, 3501 Taylor Ave. in Towson. The free event will feature a host of blind sports for everyone including: beep baseball, blind soccer, blind lacrosse, sprint track and goalball; blind food tastings and scent tests; and other tactile activities while wearing light-blocking eyeshades. marylandschoolfortheblind.org

Saturday 10 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ongoing: Monster Jam

Monster truck fans head to the CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. Go see Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and more. (XX)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Ongoing: Fells Point Oyster Fest

A display of raw and cooked cold appetizers, including oysters (Black Point, Malpeque, Wellfleet), clams (Top Nack, Quahog), and Maine lobster tail, on ice at Thames Street Oyster House in Fells Point. (Karl Ferron, Baltimore Sun)

Get ready to slurp some shellfish at the Fells Point Oyster Fest at Broadway Square. The outdoor festival benefits Fells Point Main Street, a nonprofit dedicated to the revitalization of commercial and historic districts in Baltimore. There is no charge for admission to this event sponsored by Max’s Taphouse and Kooper’s Tavern. Food truck and other vendors only accept electronic payments, no cash. Hours are Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. m.facebook.com

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ongoing: Waverly Book Festival

MeToo founder Tarana Burke, named to the 2022 TIME100 list celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, will appear at a sold-out event that is part of the Waverly Book Festival. (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The inaugural Waverly Book Festival, organized by Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffeehouse, Peabody Heights Brewery and Waverly Main Street, features three days of literary discussions, poetry, programs, food and drinks, an outdoor book market, local authors and special appearances, including author activists Adrienne Maree Brown and Tarana Burke in conversation, Saturday at 7 p.m. at Red Emma’s (this event has sold out). The festival is free. See a schedule and more information at waverlybookfestival.com

Friday to Sunday

