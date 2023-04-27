Things to do in Baltimore April 28 to May 4

Learn about being blind through games, run for a good cause, listen to a gospel music concert, enjoy a local book celebration, root for your favorite monster truck or eat oysters at an outdoor neighborhood festival.
Friday and Saturday: GospelFest
Enjoy two nights of uplifting music and strong voices at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s first-ever GospelFest 2023 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. Nadja Scott & Divine Anointing Choir, Karen Clark Sheard, Morgan State University Choir and more will perform alongside featured HBCU choirs, including Morgan State University Concert Choir and the Howard Gospel Choir. Food will be available from local vendors and Jonathan Rush, the BSO’s associate conductor, will lead a panel discussion featuring Ernestine Jones, host of WEAA’s Gospel Grace Brunch, and Terri Freeman, executive director of the Lewis Museum. Ticket prices start at $55. my.bsomusic.org
Friday 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 p.m.
Friday: Feel Good 5K & Fun Run
Lace up your running shoes for a good cause at the Feel Good 5K & Fun Run at Sheppard Pratt Towson Campus, 6501 N. Charles St. Celebrate mental wellness with a 5K or one mile fun/run walk. All proceeds support the care and services of the people who turn for help from Sheppard Pratt. Registration fees are $35 for 5K or $20 for one-mile run/walk. sheppardpratt.org/feelgood5k/
Friday 8 a.m. to noon
Saturday: Día del Niño
Friends of Patterson Park’s Día del Niño (Kids’ Day) Celebration is an annual outdoor event that has become a community staple since 2010. Bringing over 2,000 people to the park, all activities, performances, and food are free. Come out to play fun games and activities and piñata making. Event is near the Patterson Park Observatory. pattersonpark.com/ddn
Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday: See Beyond Festival
Learn how to navigate the world around you without the full use of vision at the second annual See Beyond Festival at The Maryland School for the Blind, 3501 Taylor Ave. in Towson. The free event will feature a host of blind sports for everyone including: beep baseball, blind soccer, blind lacrosse, sprint track and goalball; blind food tastings and scent tests; and other tactile activities while wearing light-blocking eyeshades. marylandschoolfortheblind.org
Saturday 10 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Ongoing: Monster Jam
Monster truck fans head to the CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. Go see Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and more. Ticket prices start at $37. Show times are Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. Details at monsterjam.com.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Ongoing: Fells Point Oyster Fest
Get ready to slurp some shellfish at the Fells Point Oyster Fest at Broadway Square. The outdoor festival benefits Fells Point Main Street, a nonprofit dedicated to the revitalization of commercial and historic districts in Baltimore. There is no charge for admission to this event sponsored by Max’s Taphouse and Kooper’s Tavern. Food truck and other vendors only accept electronic payments, no cash. Hours are Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. m.facebook.com
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Ongoing: Waverly Book Festival
The inaugural Waverly Book Festival, organized by Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffeehouse, Peabody Heights Brewery and Waverly Main Street, features three days of literary discussions, poetry, programs, food and drinks, an outdoor book market, local authors and special appearances, including author activists Adrienne Maree Brown and Tarana Burke in conversation, Saturday at 7 p.m. at Red Emma’s (this event has sold out). The festival is free. See a schedule and more information at waverlybookfestival.com
Friday to Sunday
