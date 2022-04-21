Things to do in Baltimore April 22-28

Catch a wide range of flicks at an annual film festival, make a donation to help Ukraine, see a Shakespeare play, watch a sci-fi classic set to live music, see a children’s movie come to life or go to an art exhibit opening.

April 27: Maryland Film Festival

Katia Krafft wearing aluminized suit standing near lava burst at Krafla Volcano, Iceland. (Credit: Image'Est) User Upload Caption: Fire of Love, one of the feature films being shown at the Maryland Film Festival. - Original Credit: National Geographic (HANDOUT)

The 24th annual Maryland Film Festival returns in-person at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theatre, 5 West North Avenue, from Wednesday to May 1. Tickets prices range from $15 per screening, to a $100 explorer pack or a $250 VIP admission. Featured films include: John Water’s selection “Maps to the Stars,” (2014) by director David Cronenberg; “Fire of Love,” about a French couple/scientists who lost their lives studying volcanoes; “Sirens” a look at love and responsibility during a political uprising in the Middle East and more. For more information visit: mdfilmfest.com.

Wednesday to May 1

Saturday: Benefit Concert for Ukraine

Baltimore Musicians’ Benefit Concert for Ukraine, Part II at An Die Musik Live! - Original Credit: An Die Musik Live! (HANDOUT)

Local musicians will give a performance to help Ukraine at “Baltimore Musicians’ Benefit Concert for Ukraine, Part II.” Classical piano virtuoso by Lisa Weiss, klezmer and jazz woodwind by Seth Kibel, mandolin by Joel-Michael-Schwartz, and hammered dulcimer player and old-time fiddle by Ken Kolodner. All proceeds go to the International Rescue Committee. Tickets cost $25 in-person and $15 streaming, and will be available for purchase at the door or online 15 minutes before streaming. Go to An Die Musik LIVE!, 409 North Charles Street, or instantseats.com.

Saturday 7 p.m.

Ongoing: Henry V

William Shakespeare MUST CREDIT: Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division (Library of Congress Prints and P / Library of Congress, Prints and)

A history play that swirls around the Battle of Agincourt (1415) and depicts the growth of a young king in William Shakespeare’s Henry V. Ticket prices range from $19 to $62. Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, 7 South Calvert Street. For more information go to: chesapeakeshakespeare.com.

Friday to May 15

Ongoing: Star Wars in Concert

Roger’s Top Five Star Wars Movies #1: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back “Good director, great performances, action on the ice.” —Roger Moore (LUCAS FILMS / Orlando Sentinel)

Fans of George Lucas’ famous space opera will want to see Episode V with orchestral arrangement at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back - In Concert.” The beloved and arguably best film of the original trilogy, if not the whole series, will be shown Friday at 8 p.m. at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Ticket prices range from $45 to $85. my.bsomusic.org

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Ongoing: Trolls LIVE!

Poppy of Trolls LIVE at the Hippodrome Theatre. - Original Credit: Hippodrome Theatre (HANDOUT)

Kids will love to see the characters from the DreamWorks movie come to life at “Trolls LIVE!,” at the Hippodrome Theatre, 12 North Eutaw Street. There’s even a meet and greet with Poppy and Branch. Tickets start at $15. baltimore.broadway.com

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ongoing: Ruth Channing exhibit

"Flying Bats" by Ruth Channing. - Original Credit: Ruth Channing (HANDOUT)

See the literary influences in Ruth Channing’s art exhibition “Feminine Surreal.” Her work combines surrealism and French erotic art. There will be opening receptions on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m, where visitors can meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Go to Bismark-Wilson Gallery, 1760 Bank Street.

Saturday to May 7

Events calendar

