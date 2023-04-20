Things to do in Baltimore April 21 to April 27

Go see a comic legend, listen to a classic rock band or a folk music star, help keep Baltimore’s waterways clean, or attend a tattoo festival.

Friday: Adam Sandler Live

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler at the premiere of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2" last month in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Go see a king of comedy and Mark Twain Prize winner at Adam Sandler Live at the CFG Bank Arena, 201 West Baltimore Street. Sandler, an actor/comedian, is known for being a cast member of Saturday Night Live and star of films like “Murder Mystery,” “Happy Gilmore” and “The Wedding Singer.” He has also recorded an original song, “The Chanukah Song.” Ticket prices range from $44 to $114. cfgbankarena.com

Friday 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Friday: Chicago

The band Chicago perform in Baltimore at Preakness. They return this weekend for a concert at Pier Six. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Go back to the days of classic rock with Chicago The Band in concert at Pier Six Pavilion at 731 Eastern Ave. in Baltimore. The band is known for such hits as “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” and more. Ticket prices range from $35 to $132. concerts.livenation.com

Friday 8 p.m.

Friday: Earth Day Cleanup at Middle Branch Park

Middle Branch Park is the location for an Earth Day event hosted by Blue Water Baltimore on Friday. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Celebrate Earth Day the way it was meant to be celebrated: by helping make a difference in your community. Join others at the Earth Day Cleanup at Middle Branch Park, 3301 Waterview Ave. Walk the shores of the Patapsco River and gather up garbage, floatsam and debris. The event is run by Blue Water Baltimore. Register here: bluewaterbaltimore.org

Friday 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesday: Suzanne Vega

Folk music singer/songwriter Suzanne Vega performs at Rams Head On Stage on Tuesday, April 25. (HANDOUT)

Give a listen to a folk music singer/songwriter Suzanne Vega in An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories at Rams Head On Stage, 33 West St. in Annapolis. Vega is known for such songs as “Luka,” “Marlene on the Wall,” “Left Of Center” and more. Tickets cost $45. ramsheadonstage.com

Tuesday 8 p.m.

Ongoing: Baltimore Tattoo Arts Festival

Artist Evan Olin transfers a tattoo stencil of a space theme onto Matthew Davis, of Falmouth, Maine, at the Baltimore Tattoo Arts Festival in 2022. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Looking for some fresh ink for self-expression? Head to the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt St., for the 15th annual Baltimore Tattoo Arts Festival. Tickets cost $25 a day or $50 for a three-day pass and children under 12 get in free. Show times are Friday 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. villainarts.com

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

