Things to do in Baltimore April 15-21

Friday: Ukraine Benefit Concert

A Ukrainian soldier waves Ukrainian national flag while standing on top of an armored personnel carrier. (Alexey Furman / Getty Images)

Help support humanitarian relief efforts for the people of Ukraine by making donations at a free benefit concert at the Cohen-Davison Family Theatre, 1 East Mount Vernon Place. The “Ukraine Benefit Concert,” features four Peabody Institute graduate students: Moldovan cellist Evanghelina Ciobanu, Russian saxophonist Nikolai Klotchkov, Tartar pianist Ramilya Saubanova and Ukrainian flutist Denis Savelyev. The evening’s music features Ukrainian, Tartar and Georgian composers. Concertgoers are encouraged to donate to the Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health’s relief efforts using the code Ukrainian assistance. The concert is live and livestreamed. To donate go to: hopkinshumanitarianhealth.org For more information go to: peabody.jhu.edu.

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Friday: The Temptations and the Four Tops

The Temptations will perform at the Lyric. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Originators of the legendary Motown sound return to Baltimore with The Temptations and the Four Tops as the double bill at The Lyric, 140 West Mount Royal. The Temptations are known for such hits as “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” “Just My Imagination,” and more. Classic hits of the Four Tops include “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch),” “Reach Out I’ll be there,” “Ain’t No Woman Like the One I’ve Got,” and more. Ticket prices range from $38 to $158. ticketsales.com

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Women in the Arts

Spring Melody 4 by Yumi Hogan (left) and Dreaming in the Sunset by Mina Papatheodorou-Valyraki (right). - Original Credit: Maryland Hall (HANDOUT)

Maryland Hall, 801 Chase Street, debuts a duet art show “Women in the Arts: A Dialogue Between Nature & Environment,” featuring the works of Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan and Greek artist Mina Papatheodorou-Valyraki. This is their second exhibit together featuring over 40 works of art. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday. The event is free to the public. marylandhall.org

Tuesday to June 24

Monday: Modest Mouse

Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse will be at Rams Head Live! (jonathan mount / Baltimore Sun)

Indie rock band Modest Mouse will perform at Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place. The band rose to prominence in the 2000s and is known for such songs as “Dramamine,” “Float On,” “3rd Planet,” and more. Ticket prices range from $72 to $131. ticketnetwork.com

Monday 8 p.m.

Ongoing: Breakfast with Bunny

Breakfast with Bunny at the Maryland Zoo. - Original Credit: Maryland Zoo (Kaitlyn Ulrich / HANDOUT)

Pull up a chair and dine with the Easter Bunny at “Breakfast with Bunny,” at the Mansion House Porch at the Maryland Zoo, One Safari Place. Kids can meet animal ambassadors, do arts and crafts and more. Ticket prices range from $65 to $75. marylandzoo.org

Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Ongoing: Easter Egg Hunt & Train Ride

Easter Eggs. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh / AP)

Kids will want to hop on down to the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Museum, 901 West Pratt Street, for the “Easter Egg Hunt & Train Ride.” The “Sensory-Friendly Easter Egg Hunt,” on Friday offers a more expansive experience for visitors with sensory processing differences, including modified lights and sounds, sensory kits and more staff. Both days feature a 10 a.m. train ride and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Ticket prices range from free to $23. borail.org

Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.

