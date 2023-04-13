Things to do in Baltimore April 14 to 20

Listen to a band cover a classic album, learn about bikes, see musical influence in other works of art, rock out to an ‘80s legend or enjoy a night of laughs.

Saturday: ‘Brit Floyd: 50 Years of Dark Side of the Moon’

Brit Floyd - Original Credit: Handout art (Haqndout / BSMG)

Listen to the trippy masterpiece of classic rock performed live at “Brit Floyd: 50 Years of Dark Side of the Moon” at The Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. The tribute band will play for 2½ hours and cover tracks “Time,” “Money,” “Us and Them,” “The Great Gig in the Sky,” and more. Ticket prices range from $35 to $75. lyricbaltimore.com

Saturday 8 p.m.

Saturday: The Big Science Bike Party

Big Science Bike Party at the Maryland Science Center - Original Credit: Maryland Science Center (HANDOUT)

Learn all about bikes from demonstrations to creating your own reflective patch at The Big Science Bike Party at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light St. The event is for enthusiasts of all ages. Admission costs $26.95 for adults, $35.95 for seniors, $20.95 for children 3 to 12 and free for members. mdsci.org

Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

Ongoing: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art

'Fresh Squeezed Lemonade' by Megan Lewis is part of 'The Culture,' new exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art. (HANDOUT)

See the impact and influence hip-hop music has had on a wide range of arts in “The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century” at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. Examine two decades of influence in painting, sculpture, photography, video and fashion. The exhibit is ticketed with prices starting at $5, however it is free for all visitors on April 16. The museum is open Thursdays until 8 p.m. Details at artbma.org.

Through July 16

Friday: Gina Schock at Hard Rock Cafe

Belinda Carlisle, left, and Gina Schock, of The Go Go's, perform "We Got The Beat" at the Billboard Music Awards in 2016. Schock will be performing Friday at the Hard Rock Cafe Baltimore. (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Gina Schock, drummer for The Go-Go’s, will be performing and signing copies of her book “Made in Hollywood” at the Hard Rock Cafe Baltimore, 601 East Pratt St. Her ‘80s band was famous for such hits as “We Got The Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation” and more. For reservations, call 410-347-7625.

Friday 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: Straight Jokes No Chaser

Cedric the Entertainer poses for a portrait earlier this month in New York. He joins a roster of comedians performing in Baltimore at the CFG Bank Arena. (Matt Licari/Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

Enjoy a night of laughs at Straight Jokes No Chaser at the CFG Bank Arena, 201 West Baltimore St. Comedians Earthquake, DL Hughley, Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer and DC Young Fly will perform. Ticket prices range from $69 to $129. cfgbankarena.com

Friday at 8 p.m.

