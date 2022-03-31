Things to do in Baltimore April 1-7

Run or walk to support a charity, take a walking tour into Baltimore’s past, enjoy a night of laughs, listen to classical music or take your kids to a museum.

Sunday: Red Shoe Shuffle

Team Northwest relaxes after walking 5 kilometers in the Red Shoe Shuffle, to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House of Maryland. (Courtesy Photo)

Lace up your running sneakers and help the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland at the 11th Annual Red Shoe Shuffle 5K Run and Walk. The run starts at the Ronald McDonald House and goes through Little Italy and by the Inner Harbor. The event hopes to raise $350,000. Registration fees cost $10 for children and $45 for adults. 1 Aisquith Street. rmhcmaryland.org

Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday: Out of the Ashes

Goliath, a Baltimore City fire department horse that saved a much-needed water tower during the Great Fire of 1904. Despite being burned during the fire, he continued to work for years after and was considered a hero in Baltimore. He is pictured here at a parade in 1906. (Fire Museum of Maryland))

Take a Baltimore Heritage walking tour into a momentous event in Baltimore’s history at “Out of the Ashes: The Great Baltimore Fire of 1904.” Learn about the 1,500 buildings destroyed, the 35,000 people left unemployed, the $150 million worth of property damage and one of the great heroes of the fire, Goliath the horse. Tickets cost $10. 300 East Baltimore Street. baltimoreheritage.org

Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Saturday: Deon Cole

Actor, comedian and South Side-native Deon Cole (Ashley C. Brown / Handout)

“Black-ish” star and comedian Deon Cole will bring his Coleology Tour and his brand of slow-burn comedy to the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center at the Hippodrome Theatre. Ticket prices range from $42 to $128. Go to 12 North Eutaw Street. ticketmaster.com

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: Coffee Patisserie & Classical Music

Coffee Patisserie & Classical Music with Mimi Stillman (left) and Katherine Needleman (right) at An Die Musik Live! - Original Credit: An Die Musik Live! (HANDOUT)

Enjoy a light brunch of coffee and pastries at 10 a.m. followed by a classical music performance at An Die Musik Live! Oboist and pianist Katherine Needleman, a Baltimore native, and flutist Mimi Stillman will perform at Coffee Patisserie & Classical Music. Ticket prices range from $10 to $150 in-person and $10 to $75 virtually. 409 North Charles Street. instantseats.com

Tuesday 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Community Day at Port Discovery

Port Discovery Children’s Museum plans a Community Day of Play for May 1. (Jed Kirschbaum, Baltimore Sun ph / Baltimore Sun)

Take the family for $2 a person to $2 Community Day at Port Discovery Children’s Museum. Kids can play and learn at The SkyClimber, Wonders of Water and more. Tickets are limited to 6 per transaction. Go to 35 Market Place. https://www.portdiscovery.org/

Wednesday through June 1

