Things to do in Baltimore April 1-7

Run or walk to support a charity, take a walking tour into Baltimore’s past, enjoy a night of laughs, listen to classical music or take your kids to a museum.
Sunday: Red Shoe Shuffle
Lace up your running sneakers and help the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland at the 11th Annual Red Shoe Shuffle 5K Run and Walk. The run starts at the Ronald McDonald House and goes through Little Italy and by the Inner Harbor. The event hopes to raise $350,000. Registration fees cost $10 for children and $45 for adults. 1 Aisquith Street. rmhcmaryland.org
Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sunday: Out of the Ashes
Take a Baltimore Heritage walking tour into a momentous event in Baltimore’s history at “Out of the Ashes: The Great Baltimore Fire of 1904.” Learn about the 1,500 buildings destroyed, the 35,000 people left unemployed, the $150 million worth of property damage and one of the great heroes of the fire, Goliath the horse. Tickets cost $10. 300 East Baltimore Street. baltimoreheritage.org
Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Saturday: Deon Cole
“Black-ish” star and comedian Deon Cole will bring his Coleology Tour and his brand of slow-burn comedy to the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center at the Hippodrome Theatre. Ticket prices range from $42 to $128. Go to 12 North Eutaw Street. ticketmaster.com
Saturday 7:30 p.m.
Sunday: Coffee Patisserie & Classical Music
Enjoy a light brunch of coffee and pastries at 10 a.m. followed by a classical music performance at An Die Musik Live! Oboist and pianist Katherine Needleman, a Baltimore native, and flutist Mimi Stillman will perform at Coffee Patisserie & Classical Music. Ticket prices range from $10 to $150 in-person and $10 to $75 virtually. 409 North Charles Street. instantseats.com
Tuesday 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Ongoing: Community Day at Port Discovery
Take the family for $2 a person to $2 Community Day at Port Discovery Children’s Museum. Kids can play and learn at The SkyClimber, Wonders of Water and more. Tickets are limited to 6 per transaction. Go to 35 Market Place. https://www.portdiscovery.org/
Wednesday through June 1
