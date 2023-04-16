Andrea Bocelli to perform in Baltimore for first time with December show at CFG Bank Arena

International superstar tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform in Baltimore later this year, bringing his first show in the city to CFG Bank Arena in December.

The renowned Italian vocalist, who is blind, is one of the most iconic and recognizable classical voices in music worldwide, having entertained audiences from the Olympics to the World Cup. He has recorded pop duets with Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige and Ed Sheeran. “The Prayer,” a song collaboration between Dion and Bocelli, won a Grammy Award in 2000.

Bocelli launches a U.S. tour next month at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Baltimore will be part of the second leg of his American tour, which begins in late November.

The show is set for Sunday, Dec. 10 and will include Bocelli performing alongside the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

CFG Bank Arena marked its grand opening earlier this month with performances by Bruce Springsteen and The Eagles. Arena officials have promised to increase the number of acts performing over the next year, doubling what it had been for the venue previously known as Baltimore Arena and Royal Farms Arena.

Tickets for the Bocelli show begin a presale on Monday. General admission tickets go on sale April 24.