AFRAM 2019: Dru Hill, Rick Ross, Teddy Riley headline free Druid Hill Park event

Baltimoreans and visitors alike will descend upon Druid Hill Park from August 10 to 11 to celebrate black music and culture at the 2019 AFRAM festival. Whether you’re trying to catch one of your favorite musicians or find something new for your closet, we have answers to some of your most burning questions.
What is AFRAM?
AFRAM, as the name suggests, is the city’s annual festival dedicated to the culture and art of African Americans, including the communities who make up more than 60 percent of the city’s population.
Who puts it on?
The Department of Recreation & Parks, the mayor’s office and the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts.
How much do tickets cost?
Zero dollars and zero cents.
Wait, really?
Yup.
Wow, that’s cool. Who’s playing though? Because sometimes I go to free things and-
Yeah, yeah, understood. But the performers they’ve confirmed through the weekend include a healthy mix of banner-name and rising stars to satisfy many preferences. Here’s the schedule as it stands, according to Rec. & Parks spokesperson Whitney Clemmons Brown:
Saturday, August 10
4 p.m. | A1 Chops, a local percussion duo
4:15 p.m. | Sevyn Streeter, R&B
5:15 p.m. | Combs brothers, including Quincy, Niko Brim and Justin and Christian Combs - all sons or stepsons of entertainment mogul Sean Combs’ (a.k.a. P. Diddy and related monikers), hip-hop/R&B
7 p.m. | Rick Ross, hip-hop
Sunday, August 11
3:15 p.m. | Kiana Ledé, R&B
4 p.m. | Dru Hill, Baltimore-bred 90s R&B superstars (including Sisqo, of “Thong Song” fame)
5 p.m. | Teddy Riley and friends, featuring the new jack swing pioneer’s groups Guy (R&B) and Wreckx-n-Effect (hip-hop)
And that’s not even the full list. Brown also confirmed that to-be-announced musicians will kick the live entertainment off at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.
That’s awesome. But what if I need a break from the music? What else is going on? Any agencies tabling, or people selling stuff?
No sweat. The festival also boasts various vendors, selling and giving out different types of goods. Brown noted that Be the Match and Planned Parenthood will offer health services and information. The Enoch Pratt Free Library system will conduct programs for children and give away free books. Worried about your growling stomach? Satisfy your hunger with vendors like Shareef’s Grill & House of Wraps, Home Maid, Next Phaze Cafe and Sporty Dog Creations — all of which are Black-owned businesses.
Alright, I’m in. Remind me when it’s going on?
August 10-11.
And where?
Druid Hill Park, in Baltimore city.
Sick, thanks!
You’re welcome. And don’t forget to visit aframbaltimore.com for any up-to-the-minute changes and news.