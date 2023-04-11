The Isley Brothers, Ty Dolla $ign, Spinderella, Tamar Braxton to headline Baltimore’s 46th annual AFRAM Festival

Just how deep is Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s affinity for AFRAM, the music festival that celebrates African American culture?

“I think it’s no secret that AFRAM is my favorite event in Baltimore,” he said on Tuesday morning, when he announced the lineup for this year’s 46th annual AFRAM Festival, slated to bring talent and local vendors to Druid Hill Park this summer.

Advertisement

On June 17, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Spinderella, Ambré and Zo! & Tall Black Guy will take to the stage, followed on June 18 by The Isley Brothers, Kid Capri, Tamar Braxton, Eric Roberson and Tim Bowman Jr.

“This is an outstanding lineup,” Scott said of the entertainment slated for the event, which typically draws thousands of visitors. He called AFRAM the East Coast’s “largest celebration of African American history and culture.”

Advertisement

Last year’s festival was the first AFRAM to be held since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This festival is always an opportunity to showcase Black excellence in fashion, art, business, culture and of course, music,” he said. “There is never a better time to celebrate that than Juneteenth weekend and there’s never a better event to celebrate that than Baltimore’s AFRAM.”

The festival also clues people from other parts of the country into the city’s charm, according to City Council President Nick Mosby. “We know how amazing our city is, despite some of the negativity that happens in our communities, despite some of the headlines,” Mosby said on Tuesday.

This year marks the 34th anniversary of Baltimore club music, a genre that will be honored on June 17, the first annual “Baltimore Club Music Day,” said Shawn Caesar, the vice president of marketing for DTLR, an entertainment and lifestyle brand.

AFRAM is accepting vendor, volunteer and local talent applications at AFRAMbaltimore.com.