50 Cent ‘Final Lap’ tour, with guests Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, adds Baltimore stop at CFG Bank Arena

If you were born Sept. 19, you’re in luck because rapper 50 Cent is coming to Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena and you can party like it’s your birthday.

The rap star’s Final Lap tour previously announced nearly 50 concert dates in North America beginning in July before heading overseas to Europe later in the year.

Additional shows released Tuesday include Baltimore, Toronto and second dates in Brooklyn, New York, and Montreal.

Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, is known for rap hits such as “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop.” The tour will feature the rapper performing “dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades,” according to a Tuesday news release from Live Nation.

50 Cent will be joined on the tour by another legendary rapper — Busta Rhymes and singer Jeremih.

General admission tickets for the Tuesday, Sept. 19, show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with presales starting Wednesday.

CFG Bank Arena is on track to roughly double the number of concerts held at the formerly named Baltimore Arena and Royal Farms Arena, from 20 to 25 a year to about 60 a year.