Comedian Dave Chappelle to perform two shows to mark 10th anniversary of Live! Casino in Hanover

Dave Chappelle, presenter for JAY-Z, speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard/AP)

Here’s a chance to take your pops to see a father of comedy performing the ultimate in off-color dad jokes.

Comedian and Maryland native Dave Chappelle is set to perform two shows at The Hall at Live! to mark the 10th anniversary of the Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland in Hanover.

Chappelle brings his “In Your Dreams” concert tour to the venue Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, which is also Father’s Day.

The last time Chappelle performed in the area was in October 2019 when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement at the Kennedy Center. In 2018, he did two shows at The Lyric in Baltimore.

During the pandemic, the often salty comedian has regularly performed closer to his home in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and on Netflix specials, which have drawn some controversy.

The 300,000-square-foot Maryland Live! Casino opened near the Arundel Mills mall on June 6, 2012. Since then the property has expanded to include a 17-story hotel, restaurants, sports betting, and a 4,000-seat concert venue, which has regularly attracted headliners since its opening in 2020.

In addition to Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld and Wanda Sykes are scheduled to perform at The Hall at Live! this year.

Tickets for Chappelle will go on sale Friday, with a presale being offered starting Thursday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $90.