Three MICA graduates are finalists for this year’s Sondheim Art Prize

Maren Henson, from left, James Williams II, and Megan Koeppel are the finalists for the 17th annual Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize.

The Maryland Institute College of Art will have bona fide bragging rights for the 2022 Sondheim Art Prize — all three finalists graduated from the school, and one works there now.

This year’s prize carries a stipend of $30,000 for the finalist who emerges on top following a final round of interviews. But the second- and third-place winners also will come away with a nice compensation prize: six-month residencies in Civitella Ranieri in the Umbria region of Italy, or at Baltimore’s Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower.

Advertisement

In addition, the three can add a museum show to their resumes. Their art will be on display at the Walters Art Museum from June 21 through Sept. 18.

The winner will be announced in mid-July, according to an estimated timeline by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA).

Advertisement

The finalists are: