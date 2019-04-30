Tiësto, 21 Savage, Smokepurpp and others to land on the 2019 Moonrise Festival stage in August

The star-studded line-up for the 2019 Moonrise Festival debuted on social media Tuesday afternoon. The two-day jamboree features many international hitmakers, including European DJs like Tiësto and Rusko and rappers 21 Savage and Smokepurpp, across four stages at Pimlico Race Course this August 10 and 11.
Moonrise Festival, which is co-presented by Baltimore-Washington area event producers Steez Promo and Club Glow, focuses on the various genres that fall under the “dance music” umbrella. The sixth-annual festival features artists working across genres like hip hop (Desiigner), future bass (Slushii), trance (Infected Mushroom) and dubstep (Excision). Last year’s festival, which featured InfieldFest headlining producer Diplo and rapper Vince Staples, was similarly varied.
More information at moonrisefestival.com.