Tiësto, 21 Savage, Smokepurpp and others to land on the 2019 Moonrise Festival stage in August

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

European DJs like Tiësto and Rusko and rappers 21 Savage and Smokepurpp are among the performers who will take the stage at this year's Moonrise Festival at Pimlico Race Course in August.

