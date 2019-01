Janelle Monae performs at the Summer Spirit Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion. See more pictures of the Summer Spirit Festival from b.

The 5th annual Summer Spirit Festival took place Saturday, August 7, at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. The spirit of hip hop and R&B music was celebrated on the perfect summer day with musicians Erykah Badu, The Roots, Common, and more. Enjoy the photos from the scene.