Warner Bros.

Classic, seminal alienated-youth flick in which James Dean does his darndest to go against corrupt authority and make old people look extremely square. And there's still time to fall for Natalie Wood. LESSONS LEARNED: Old folks = bad/confused; when going to an observatory, always come prepared for an impromptu knife fight; going against "the man" always makes you look cool, but a leather jacket helps, too. Also, growing up is hard.