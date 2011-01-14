Golden Globes 2011 predictions

Two words are haunting this year's Golden Globes: "The Tourist." The universally derided film is surprisingly up for best picture (comedy/musical, even though it is neither), actress and actor (memo to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association: If you really wanted "Tourist" stars Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp to attend, some sort of humanitarian award would have worked). But don't let the "Tourist" weirdness detract from the (mostly) quality nominees, including "The King's Speech" and "The Social Network" in film and "Glee" and "Mad Men" in TV. Close matchups abound! But who'll take home the big pre-Oscar prize? Here are my predictions for Sunday's 8 p.m. ceremony on NBC. JORDAN BARTEL, B
(Follow Jordan's live tweets of the Golden Globes, @jordanbartel