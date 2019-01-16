Entertainment

10 People to Watch Under 30: Class of 2011

Baltimoreans never let us down. Last year, when we launched our special "10 People to Watch Under 30" edition, we were awestruck by the drive of those profiled, their ideas, their passion. This year is no different. We found a group excelling in business, medicine and the arts. We found those who turned pain into motivation and those who make us want to be better people (really). Here's our "10 People to Watch" class of 2011. JORDAN BARTEL, B (with additional reporting by WESLEY CASE and LUKE BROADWATER, B) Know someone who's making a difference? Nominate him or her (or yourself) to be part of our "10 People to Watch Under 30" class of 2012. E-mail Jordan at jordan@bthesite.com.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
41°