Gallery: Drake's 10 best scene-stealing video cameos

This is arguably Drake's finest guest-spot moment of all time. (Don't forget Lil Wayne loved Drake's opening verse so much that he performed it at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.) This is one of Drake's earliest high-profile guest spots, and it introduced us to his unique brand of phrasing: "On records I'm Captain Hook and my new car is Rufio / Damn, where'd my roof just go? / I'm somebody that you should know / Get to shakin' somethin' 'cuz that's what Drumma produced it for." And, of course, there's the Drake-hook, which makes a rap cliche (spending money, duh!) sound momentous and down-right triumphant.

On Monday, Rick Ross dropped the video for "Made Men," a street-anthem presumably from his next album, God Forgives, I Don't. The track and video feature Drake, and as he does on a mind-boggling consistent basis, Drake steals the show with force and charisma. He does it so often in fact, it was rather easy to collect his 10 best scene-stealing moments. Sorry to the primary artists on these songs, but Drizzy stole your clip (but it was probably better for it). In no particular order, here are Drake's best cameos.