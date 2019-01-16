Gallery: Drake's 10 best scene-stealing video cameos
On Monday, Rick Ross dropped the video for "Made Men," a street-anthem presumably from his next album, God Forgives, I Don't. The track and video feature Drake, and as he does on a mind-boggling consistent basis, Drake steals the show with force and charisma. He does it so often in fact, it was rather easy to collect his 10 best scene-stealing moments. Sorry to the primary artists on these songs, but Drizzy stole your clip (but it was probably better for it). In no particular order, here are Drake's best cameos.