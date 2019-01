Gallery: Drake's 10 best scene-stealing video cameos

This is arguably Drake's finest guest-spot moment of all time. (Don't forget Lil Wayne loved Drake's opening verse so much that he performed it at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.) This is one of Drake's earliest high-profile guest spots, and it introduced us to his unique brand of phrasing: "On records I'm Captain Hook and my new car is Rufio / Damn, where'd my roof just go? / I'm somebody that you should know / Get to shakin' somethin' 'cuz that's what Drumma produced it for." And, of course, there's the Drake-hook, which makes a rap cliche (spending money, duh!) sound momentous and down-right triumphant.

Drake's appeal works two ways: he's a lady-charmer and a man's man (he's not only susceptible to vices -- drugs, liquor, women, flashy luxuries -- but he embraces them with machismo). The video for "Made Men," a headbanging cut likely from Rick Ross' next album, takes Drake and Rozay to Vegas to gamble, drink (mixed with Sprite, of course) and show off their Rolexes. Drake is in full-on stunt mode, throwing the Young Money hand sign with anger and smirking during his infamous Rihanna line. (The look says, "Yup, I really did it.") Ross continues to play the role of the boss, but Drake steals the show with a spirited performance. Vegas has that kind of effect. Props to Rap Radar

On Monday, Rick Ross dropped the video for "Made Men," a street-anthem presumably from his next album, God Forgives, I Don't. The track and video feature Drake, and as he does on a mind-boggling consistent basis, Drake steals the show with force and charisma. He does it so often in fact, it was rather easy to collect his 10 best scene-stealing moments. Sorry to the primary artists on these songs, but Drizzy stole your clip (but it was probably better for it). In no particular order, here are Drake's best cameos.