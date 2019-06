Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams (98) gets up close to a video camera while celebrating an overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) ORG XMIT: PAGP104

Terrell Suggs, John Harbaugh and the rest of the team aren't always so serious. Here are some of their more colorful moments on the field.