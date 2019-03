Robert Pattinson is smokin' hot, but I guarantee you that you will not look the same if you gel your hair and paint your skin white.

If J-Bieb can't pull off hipster glasses, gold chains and a snake, then you can't either.

Just because they make a costume for it, doesn't mean you should buy it. Here are our top picks for the worst things you could possibly be this year.

Laura Lefavor