Baltimore food challenges [Pictures]

John Houser III, Baltimore Sun

While ordering my burger, I was told I should get it plain if I want to beat the challenge. I ordered lettuce, tomato, raw onions and cheese (because I laugh in the face of danger). Shortly after, I was asked to sign a waiver stating that I should go to a rest room before getting sick and, above all, have fun. When my food arrived about 10 minutes later, my server announced over the restaurant's PA system that I was about to start the Man vs. Food Challenge. Until then, I wasn't too excited, but I have to admit -- that introduction got me pumped up in a WWE sort of way. I was ready to suplex this challenge. The juicy, medium-rare burger tasted really good, and paired well with my comically large shake (I went with strawberry). My adrenaline was pumping, and my competitive nature took over. Anyone who couldn't eat this little amount of food should be ashamed of themselves. About 15 minutes in, the burger was almost gone, and I'd finished 10 percent of the shake, but I was still confident. The shake was so large, I had to bring it down beside me in my booth. It was like drinking out of a giant chalice. My chewing time between swallows went up considerably, and I started to sweat. With one strawberry swallow, I finished the solid food portion. Sweet victory would be mine. A few minutes later, 3/4 of my shake remained, and I started getting the feeling that between drinks, when I wasn't looking, someone was filling it back up. One pound of meat was too much all at once. My shake looked four times bigger than when I started. Almost 35 minutes after I first dug in, I called it quits. I was having a little trouble breathing, and it was hard for me to stand up to pay the check. Luckily, I made it to the car without hurling. I am a professional after all. At home, I crashed and waited for death. Unmercifully, it didnt come. Looking back, I realize how foolish I was to think I could finish that food challenge. All I want to do is punch my stomach in the face. --John Houser III