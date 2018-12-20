For Baltimore arts groups, 2018 was a year of transition

Baltimore basked in all manner of reflected glory this year, and no one shone a more positive light on Baltimore than painter Amy Sherald, whose portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama debuted to mixed reviews in February at the National Portrait Gallery. (Matt McClain / Matt McClain)

