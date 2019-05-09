Baltimore vs. Washington, D.C. [Pictures]

Sure, at 555 feet, it's more than three times as tall as Baltimore's Washington Monument. But size isn't everything. D.C.'s monument is an obelisk, less personable and more stately than the smooth, round one in Baltimore. Fun fact: The monument's marble came from Baltimore County. It sits in the middle of the National Mall, and is ringed with American flags. Traditionally more of a tourist magnet, the monument has been off limits since August 2011 due to earthquake damage.

Competed in 1829 -- almost 60 years before the one in D.C. -- Baltimore's Washington Monument towers over the gorgeous, historic Mount Vernon Place. During the holiday season, it's decked out in lights. Tall buildings near the Inner Harbor block out a portion of the view from the top, but that's a moot point at the moment -- the monument has been closed since 2010 for structural repairs.

Baltimore has always had an inferiority complex when it comes to Washington, D.C. Washington is like the better looking older sibling who gets all the credit, while Baltimore gets stuck with the bad reputation. Yes, the crime rate here may be rough, but Baltimore has a lot going for it. So does D.C., for that matter. Here is a side-by-side comparison of both cities, from the sports teams to the restaurants. Which is better? That's up to you to decide. Don't worry -- these categories are totally unbiased. We promise. -Sam Sessa