Baltimore vs. Washington, D.C. [Pictures]

Baltimore has always had an inferiority complex when it comes to Washington, D.C. Washington is like the better looking older sibling who gets all the credit, while Baltimore gets stuck with the bad reputation. Yes, the crime rate here may be rough, but Baltimore has a lot going for it. So does D.C., for that matter. Here is a side-by-side comparison of both cities, from the sports teams to the restaurants. Which is better? That's up to you to decide. Don't worry -- these categories are totally unbiased. We promise. -Sam Sessa