Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Head to Oprah Winfrey's old stamping grounds in Rouse-developed Cross Keys, home to some of the city's best fashion boutiques. Start at Ruth Shaw — long a mecca for Baltimoreans in search of designer fashion — and its newly opened offshoot, The Girl Next Door. Then visit Jones & Jones, Octavia Cross Keys, Jean Pool, menswear clothier Samuel Parker and children's boutique The Pied Piper. “All the ... things that have made Cross Keys great are still here 50 years later,” says Karen Ciurca-Weiner, manager and buyer for Jones & Jones. “We have gorgeous landscaping and a courtyard that's relaxing. There are a lot of activities.”

villageofcrosskeys.com