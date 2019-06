Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Try your hand (feet, actually) at swing dancing at Mobtown Ballroom in Pigtow. On Monday or Friday, $10 covers a beginner lesson and dance session. This is not "Dancing with the Stars" — hitting every mark and step is not the point, says partner Sarah Sullivan. Lessons are designed to enable participants to let loose after a long day at work. And with no experience or partner required, swing dancing also makes for a great way to meet people, Sullivan says. "We get a lot of different types of people who become friends, despite the fact that they might not have anything else in common," she says. "It's connecting art and nightlife again."

Mobtown Ballroom, 861 Washington Blvd. mobtownballroom.com