Jonathan Yue / Baltimore Sun

Visitors can play 18 holes (or even nine) at Clifton Park on the city-run golf course, which celebrates its centennial in 2015. The course was built on land donated to Baltimore by Johns Hopkins and adjacent to Clifton Mansion, which was Hopkins' summer estate in the mid-19th century. Today it is "immaculate," says head golf pro Mike Dreyer. "At the green of the first hole, there's a beautiful view of the skyline from the north — one of the city's few views from the north," he says. "It's a beautiful environment to play golf in the city."

Clifton Park Golf Course, 2701 St. Lo Drive. bmgcgolf.com/-clifton-park