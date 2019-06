Theresa Keil / Handout

Embrace your creative side at the Mercury Theater with a Baltimore Improv Group show, but don't be surprised if you're called on stage and asked to join in the madness. When the group began in 2004, the eight members "practiced in living rooms, just having fun," says publicity director and performer Heather Moyer. Since then, their numbers have grown to include more than 60 people, offering shows ranging from comedy to music to long-form improvisation nearly every weekend. And if you're bitten by the improv bug, don't worry — they offer classes and troupe auditions. After exercising your laughing muscles, rehydrate at Club Charles. Check out the art-deco mural and jukebox, and who knows, you may even run into John Waters and a ghost or two.

Mercury Theater, 1823 N. Charles St. bigimprov.org

Club Charles, 1724 N. Charles St. clubcharles.us