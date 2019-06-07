101 days: Eats

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Check out the various galleries of the Maryland Institute, College of Art, the oldest continuously degree-granting college of art in the United States. For dinner, head up into leafy streets of Bolton Hill and find, if you can, an outdoor table at b — a Bolton Hill Bistro, and enjoy the breeze whispering through the mature trees. After dinner, duck into the Mount Royal Tavern, a dive bar that draws a staggering mix of Baltimore types. "it's like it says on our postcards — we're the 'Drinking Hub of Baltimore's Cultural Corridor,'" says Mallory Porter, a bartender at the tavern. "We get construction workers, lawyers, teachers and the guy who works behind the desk for the mayor."

Maryland Institute, College of Art, 1300 Mount Royal Ave. mica.edu

Mount Royal Tavern, 1204 W. Mount Royal Ave. 410-669-6686

b — a Bolton Hill Bistro, 1501 Bolton St. b-bistro.com