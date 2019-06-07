101 days: Celebs

Gene Sweeney Jr. / Baltimore Sun

His pick: The New Wyman Park Restaurant, 138 W. 25th St.

“One of my favorite diners. It has the right amount of patina to it, and the food is solid and perfectly unpretentious. My father goes there often and introduced me to it. I love how friendly the people who work there are and the fantastic mix of people who frequent the place.

“I love the BLT there. Love talking Ravens and Orioles with the cooks. It's everything I want in a diner.”