101 days: Celebs

Gene Sweeney Jr. / Baltimore Sun
His pick: The New Wyman Park Restaurant, 138 W. 25th St.
“One of my favorite diners. It has the right amount of patina to it, and the food is solid and perfectly unpretentious. My father goes there often and introduced me to it. I love how friendly the people who work there are and the fantastic mix of people who frequent the place.
“I love the BLT there. Love talking Ravens and Orioles with the cooks. It's everything I want in a diner.”
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun
His picks: Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St.
Nam Kang, 2126 Maryland Ave.
“My ideal night in Baltimore would start at the last bastion of pure rock fury, the Ottobar. It would be a Thursday, Friday or Saturday, and there would be a mix of local and national bands that the Ottobar is famous for. Then we would all head to Nam Kang for late night Korean Banchan and Kalbi Gui. That's an authentic Baltimore evening.”
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Celebrities share some of their favorite places in Baltimore, whether it's their hometown or adopted city. Gallery brought to you by The Baltimore Sun's '101 days and nights in Baltimore,' which highlights the city's vast array of activities and attractions.