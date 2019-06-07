101 days: Arts

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

John Quincy Adams called Baltimore "a monumental city" in 1827. It got a lot more monumental later. Over time, we've added commemorations of Francis Scott Key that are traditional (in Bolton Hill) and almost campy (at Fort McHenry); monuments to both sides in the Civil War; statues of Martin Luther and Pope John Paul II; a bust of anti-Semitic German composer Richard Wagner and a Holocaust Memorial. "When you start delving into the icons of the city, you can get deep into different periods of history," says Burt Kummerow, president and CEO of the Maryland Historical Society. Mount Vernon Place is a great starting point for a tour; it's dotted with impressive statuary. And the first civic attempt in the country to build a monument to George Washington is right there.

