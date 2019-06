Handout

Occupation Hallmark manager at Edwards Pharmacy in Centreville Number of times you've plunged: This will be my sixth year. How hard was it, plunging that first time? And did you have to be talked into it?: The first time I plunged, I thought I was crazy. I really didn't think that I would go through with it. When I arrived at the event, I thought, 'Well, here goes nothing,' and I went for it. It was one of the craziest things I have ever done, but I freakin' love it. That sensation that you get when you hit that water is indescribable. I realized after that day that I would be plunging for many years to come. What will you be wearing for the plunge? And how long do you plan to stay in the water?: I always try to come up with some little crazy outfit. Last year, I plunged as a Ravens fan. I am a diehard Ravens fan and what better way to show my pride in the AFC [Divisional] Champs than to plunge into the bay dressed in my gear? Can you really call doing this "fun"?: Fun! Well, that is such a small word for such an awesome event. I would say it's beyond fun. I look forward to this event every year. I try every year to beat my goal and raise a little more money. What's been your worst (or best) plunge experience?: The best plunge experience would have to be the year that we had the snowstorm and they had to break the ice so that we could plunge. I mean really, if you are going to plunge into the bay, you might as well go big and plunge in during the snowstorm. Right? Just how cold is that water?: Cold. Well, I mean, it only takes my feet about 10 minutes or so to come back to feeling. Any tips for first-timers?: Don't think about it, just do it. I mean, it's just plunging into the bay in freezing cold water. You only live life once. Go big or go home!